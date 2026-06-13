LETTER: Businesses matter, but so do neighbors

As a homeowner living down the street from The Bartonville Store, I felt compelled to respond to the recent article regarding the proposed sewer connection and the portrayal of this issue as simply “keeping business flowing.”

Many of us who live nearby are not opposed to local business, growth, or supporting small businesses. In fact, many residents appreciate the history of The Bartonville Store and what it once represented within our community. The Bartonville Store is an iconic part of Bartonville’s history. However, what many people are failing to mention is what that history actually was. Originally, it operated as a small convenience store with a meat market and deli where residents could stop in, order a sandwich, grab a drink, and visit with neighbors. It was a local country store — not a late-night music venue operating until midnight.

Residents were originally sold on the idea of a restaurant that occasionally featured music. Over time, however, the business has morphed into what often feels more like a music venue that happens to serve food. Discussions have included increasing the number of operating days and expanding entertainment activities, while comparisons have even been made to venues such as Gruene Hall — a venue that is significantly larger and located in a tourism and entertainment environment, not in the middle of a rural residential community. Bartonville is not Gruene, and residents did not choose to live in an entertainment district.

If the operation is going to continue evolving into an entertainment-focused venue, then it should also be held to the same type of operational standards, hours and expectations as similar businesses. Facilities such as Marty B’s — which is substantially larger — still operate within established expectations designed to balance business operations with the surrounding community. Residents should not be expected to endure extended late-night noise, bass vibrating through walls, parking overflow, and crowds gathering outside simply because a smaller venue wants to expand beyond its original scope.

For years, nearby homeowners have dealt with increasing traffic, noise, and disruptions to daily life. Many residents have spent their own money adding insulation, replacing windows, and trying to mitigate the sound just to have peace and quiet in their own homes. Meanwhile, concerns raised by residents have often been minimized or dismissed altogether. Being told to simply “deal with it” because a band is popular or because a business wants to grow is not a reasonable response to the families who live nearby.

The sewer issue is also about precedent. Once infrastructure exceptions are made to support more intense commercial activity, residents understandably worry about what comes next. Bartonville’s rural character exists because previous councils and residents worked hard to protect it. Decisions made today will shape the future of this town long after this current debate is over.

This is not about shutting down a business. It is about balance, accountability, and preserving the quality of life for the people who actually live here. Businesses matter, but so do homeowners. The residents living near The Bartonville Store should not be made to feel as though their concerns are less important simply because they are asking for reasonable peace within their own homes.

At the end of the day, this community deserves solutions that respect both local business and the residents who have invested their lives, homes, and futures in Bartonville.

Rhonda Arvanitas

Bartonville, TX