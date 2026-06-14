Mitchell: Take time to enjoy the month of June

June is a month to head outdoors and enjoy the fruits following the rainy season with blooming flowers, growing gardens, wandering wildlife and an abundance of sunshine and clear blue skies.

Many families schedule vacations beginning this month as students are out of school for the summer. Whether going overseas or to a local campground, these family trips will create memories that will last a lifetime.

For those who prefer indoor activities, June can be a month for gathering with friends for lunch, enjoying a few hours with a good book or browsing through our many local shops across the county.

With plentiful daylight, we have hours to enjoy whatever catches our fancy and still have time for the normal routine chores or duties.

Remember to put up the American Flag for Flag Day on June 14. Each year, we place plentiful flags at our Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 in Denton. The flags flying in the wind along the main entrance are, indeed, a sight to see.

We celebrate Juneteenth as a holiday, especially in Texas where, on June 19, Union General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation aloud in Galveston, which liberated enslaved people across the state.

June is also a time to remember the dads amongst us and celebrate them on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21st. Whether it’s a gift of a favorite collection or time spent doing something everyone will enjoy, take the opportunity to celebrate.

June 24 is Midsummer Day, also known as St. John the Baptist’s Feast Day, which serves as the midpoint of the growing season. Whether you grow your own garden or stop by a local farmer’s market for fruits and vegetables, take time to enjoy the bountiful blessings grown from the ground.

However, you decide to recognize this month, make sure to allow plenty of time to relax, replenish and restore. We all need that time for ourselves.

Connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on X @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.