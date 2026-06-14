Lantana Update – June 2026

When lightning sparked a devastating house fire in Lantana last month, neighbors wasted little time turning heartbreak into hope.

A veteran, his wife and their three young children lost their home on Cypress Creek Road in Wimberley after storms rolled through North Texas during the early morning hours of May 8. Fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. and found flames and smoke pouring from the attic. Officials later declared the home a total loss, though no injuries were reported.

Within hours, neighbor Kimberly Windle launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the Charbonneau family recover. As of press time, the fundraiser had generated nearly $33,000 toward its $40,000 goal.

“A vicious storm last night with a devastating lightning strike changed everything for this young family in a matter of moments,” Windle wrote on the fundraiser page.

The family had moved to Lantana only three months earlier.

Rebecca Charbonneau said the family has been overwhelmed by the support shown by neighbors, first responders and complete strangers.

“In a time of unimaginable need, Lantana showed up far above and beyond what we ever could have expected,” she said. “We are truly humbled by this experience and deeply grateful to be part of a community like this.”

Donations can still be made through the family’s GoFundMe page by searching “Lantana TX.”

Briefly…

The new Republic Services trash and recycling schedule will begin on Tuesday, June 16, with trash and recycling collected on Tuesdays and trash-only pickup scheduled for Fridays.

Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 board member Max Miller and newcomer Barry Seidner were the top two vote-getters in the May 2 municipal election. In Fresh Water Supply District No. 7, incumbents David Ware and Trippy Saxton were unopposed and automatically secured new four-year terms.

Mavis Discount Tire, Papa Johns Pizza, Chipotle and My Dr Now — an Arizona-based chain of primary care and family medicine clinics with extended hours — are coming to Lantana Town Center at the northwest corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive.