Montini: A new economic development tool for Northlake’s future

In May, Northlake voters approved an important change in how our community will fund and manage economic development moving forward. Voters approved the creation of the Northlake Municipal Development District, or MDD, along with the dissolution of the existing Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation structure.

I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote, ask questions, and learn about this proposal. Local elections may not always receive the attention they deserve, but these decisions directly affect our roads, public spaces, services, business growth and long-term quality of life.

For years, Northlake has used an EDC and CDC structure to support economic and community development. These tools helped the Town pursue projects that encourage quality development, attract commercial investment, and support amenities for residents. As Northlake has grown, however, our needs have become broader and more connected. Economic development is no longer just about attracting businesses. It is also about making sure growth helps fund infrastructure, supports community priorities and strengthens the Town’s financial position.

The new MDD gives Northlake a more flexible and streamlined tool to do exactly that.

Under the voter-approved structure, the former EDC and CDC sales tax arrangement is replaced with a Municipal Development District sales tax and a municipal-purpose sales tax allocation. Proposition A authorized the creation of the MDD and a one-half cent sales and use tax for development projects beneficial to the district. Proposition B authorized a one-quarter cent sales and use tax for municipal purposes, subject to the creation of the MDD.

The practical benefit is that Northlake will be better positioned to direct sales tax revenue toward the needs of a growing town. That can include economic development projects, infrastructure-related improvements, community amenities and other investments that support residents and businesses.

This matters because Northlake is located in one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas. We are seeing continued pressure on roads, utilities, public safety, parks and Town services. At the same time, we are working hard to grow our commercial tax base so the cost of serving the community does not fall too heavily on homeowners.

When people shop, dine, stay and do business in Northlake, sales tax revenue can be reinvested locally. That revenue helps fund the services and improvements residents expect without relying only on property taxes.

The MDD also allows us to align our development strategy more closely with the Town Council’s overall priorities. Instead of operating through multiple development corporations with separate structures and purposes, Northlake can use one more unified tool to evaluate projects, set priorities, and focus on what provides the greatest long-term benefit to the community.

This change does not mean every project will be automatic. It means the Town has a better tool available when the right opportunities come forward. Projects must still be evaluated carefully based on whether they improve Northlake’s financial position, support needed infrastructure, fit our community and help move us toward the future residents want.

The creation of the MDD is not about changing who Northlake is. It is about making sure we have the right tools to protect what makes Northlake special while planning responsibly for growth.

I also want to recognize those who have served on the EDC and CDC boards over the years. Their work helped bring Northlake to this point, and their contributions are part of the foundation we are building on today.

Thank you again to the residents who participated in this election. Your vote helped shape the next chapter of Northlake’s economic development strategy. I look forward to working with the Town Council, staff and our community as we use this new tool to strengthen Northlake for the years ahead.