Flower Mound, Argyle make Lone Star Cup podium, Marcus close behind

Southern Denton County schools were represented well in the updated UIL Lone Star Cup standings.

The Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to just six high schools in the state, one from each UIL classification.

Schools are ranked based on their team performance in district and state championships, with the top schools from each classification earning the Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

Flower Mound High School improved on its position from last year, leading its southern Denton County rivals, and most of the state, in the 6A classification.

The Jags finished second, only 20 points behind powerhouse Southlake Carroll.

Flower Mound was helped by many performances at the highest level, including the girls wrestling program, which finished second at state under the leadership of award-winning coach Tiffany Mangini.

Big performances also came from the school’s FIRST Robotics team, which qualified for nationals, and the pride of Flower Mound High, which earned first place at the state marching competition… and made headlines for lending a helping hand.

The Flower Mound baseball, softball, volleyball, girls basketball, girls cross country and both water polo and tennis teams also all earned points for their successful seasons.

Marcus High School followed closely behind Flower Mound and tied with Keller High School for ninth place in the 6A rankings.

The Marauders were helped with a girls water polo state title and a deep run for a state championship in baseball.

Marcus’ swim & dive team brought home the program’s first state title on the boys side, coached by a Marcus alumnus.

The Marauders also bolstered their ranking with good performances from the boys water polo team, the marching band, volleyball, tennis, both soccer teams, the school’s One-Act Play and softball team.

Byron Nelson tied with Fort Bend Clements for 20th place, largely due to the Bobcats’ dominant volleyball team, which ended a perfect 42-0 season with a state title and their star player getting some national recognition from Gatorade.

Football, softball, baseball, both basketball teams and both soccer teams also helped the Bobcats rank up.

Denton Guyer finished tied for 53rd with Houston Strake Jesuit behind another dominant football season and success from boys basketball, softball, baseball, both water polo teams and both soccer teams.

For the full 6A standing, click here.

Argyle High School represented southern Denton County in the 5A classification, finishing third only to Prosper Walnut Grove and powerhouse Aledo, which will be moving up to 6A for the 2026-2027 year.

It’s the second consecutive third-place finish for Argyle, a program that had claimed first place for more than a decade.

The Eagles were helped by a dominant football season, which ended with a 1-point loss to Melissa in the state quarterfinals.

However, with star quarterback Maguire Gasperson leaving to play college ball, the Eagles have high hopes for new QB Hayes Hackney, who recently transferred from Prosper Walnut Grove.

Argyle’s ranking was also helped by the school’s tennis teams, marching band, volleyball team, girls basketball, One-Act Play, softball, baseball and both soccer teams.