Flower Mound High robotics team to compete at international competition

Seven students from Flower Mound will put their robot design to the test at the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship, a four-day robotics competition in Houston this weekend.

According to the Flower Mound High team, it has used advanced programming and mechanical skills to design a robot for the DECODE game challenge.

The game pits teams’ robots against each other in an attempt to score the most points by putting plastic balls into a goal and other tasks.

Flower Mound High’s Mechanical Advantage team was started in 2023 and is currently led by students Adit Doddareddy, Tarun Bhaskar, Shreay Angara, Shivaali Sharma, Aria Anderson, Dhruv Patel and Manasvi Siddabattula.

They will be a part of one of the 800 top robotic teams from more than 60 countries at the competition.

Students on the Mechanical Advantage team spent the year designing the robot, but also mentored younger robotics clubs throughout Lewisville ISD.

The team qualified for the FTC World Championship though a series of competitions, which the team said makes advancement to the World Championship an exceptional accomplishment.

“Mechanical Advantage proudly represents Flower Mound High School, Lewisville ISD and the broader North Texas community,” said the team in a press release. “Their participation in the FTC World Championship highlights the district, teachers and parents’ ongoing commitment to preparing students for future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

FMHS’s Mechanical Advantage team has earned top rankings this year en route to its World Championship appearance.

It has found success in league competitions and regional events.

The team was also honored with the Inspire Award, which recognizes robotics teams that exemplify excellence in engineering design, community outreach and overall team performance.

FMHS’s team recently earned first place at the Texas UIL State Robotics Championship.

For more information on the Mechanical Advantage team, visit the team’s website. For more information on FIRST Tech Challenge, visit the FTC website.