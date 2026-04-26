Travel with Terri: A traveler’s look at the AAA five‑star Impression Isla Mujeres

On the quiet southern tip of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, just eight miles off the coast of Cancun, a luxurious Caribbean, cliffside retreat has just earned one of travel’s rarest distinctions.

Impression Isla Mujeres has been awarded the AAA Five Diamond designation — a recognition reserved for only 0.3 percent of the more than 60,000 hotels evaluated across North America.

For a resort that opened less than three years ago, the honor signals its swift rise into the top tier of luxury hospitality. But it also reflects something more intimate: a style of travel that blends high-end design with a sense of romance rooted in place.

A Secluded Escape with a Grand Entrance

Making a grand entrance at Impression was so unique and part of the entire luxurious experience. We arrived at the resort by a private catamaran from Cancun, where staff waved from the dock, greeted us with a warm “welcome home,” and handed us a welcome drink as soon as we stepped ashore. Stepping onto the property carved into the island’s southern cliffs, the sea is visible from nearly every angle. The terraces of the resort’s 123 oceanfront suites overlook the sparkling turquoise waters, and the multiple infinity pools seem to spill into the endless horizon.

The design and décor are exceptional. It’s contemporary but warm, with natural textures and clean lines. Most decorative pieces were creatively handmade by local artisans. Each suite includes a spacious terrace and many have a Mayan-inspired soaking tub. This feature lends itself to quiet, romantic evenings as the sky turns from a stunning coral to indigo. It was our favorite suite of all time.

My Favorite Activities

During our stay at Impression Isla Mujeres, my husband and I fell into an easy rhythm that made the resort feel like our own little world. We spent a lot of time on the rooftop, our favorite spot. We started each day with coffee and ended it with a quiet drink, just taking a moment to reconnect before deciding what would come next. When we wanted something even more low‑key, we’d head down to the private beach, where we could sit side by side, read, swim or sip on a Pina Colada while feeling the ocean breeze.

One evening, we joined a sunset cruise that featured a violinist on board. Listening to the music, while watching the sun set over the water, was magical. A champagne toast was definitely in order. Another highlight was the “General Manager’s Table.” This unique cooking class is led by Impression’s General Manager, Mourad Essafi, and includes many of the chefs and staff. It evolved into a delicious meal that was paired with international wines. Mourad’s engaging presentation of international culinary delights had our mouths watering before we ever tasted the food. This was one of our favorites – very entertaining and educational.

The most memorable morning started before dawn, when we made our way to the Mayan ruins to catch the sunrise over the jagged southern tip of Isla Mujeres. Reaching the site just as the first light came over the coastline felt like something we were experiencing together for the first time. It was a simple, beautiful moment, but one that stayed with both of us long after we left the island. We enjoyed it so much, we returned later that afternoon on a guided e-bike tour provided by the hotel.

The Fabulous Food

Food became a big part of our stay, mostly because the resort’s seven exceptional dining experiences all come with water views and dreamy ambiance.

My husband and I would compare notes after each meal. All the restaurants are excellent. Our favorites were Spezia for its standout Italian dishes, Wildfire Grill for consistently excellent steaks, and Sake, which served the freshest Asian‑inspired cuisine. Just part of the five-star experience.

The bars were just as memorable, with their own cool vibe and style, so we often stopped for a drink before dinner or ended the night with one more conversation with new friends over a nightcap. On the days when we didn’t feel like going anywhere, room service made it easy to stay put, and the 24‑hour coffee shop became our quiet stopping spot, whether we were heading out early or coming back late.

It all added up to a rhythm that felt relaxed and easy, with plenty of small moments we could share by simply being spontaneous.

Luxury With Ease

One of my favorite things is the Endless Privileges™ concept, which emphasizes personalization over formality. Guests are paired with dedicated butlers who arrange everything from sunset cruises to private snorkeling excursions. Dining spans seven venues, including the UNIK Sky Bar and Lounge, where couples gather for cocktails as the island lights flicker below. This rooftop area is worthy of its own award. It was fabulous and perfect at any time of the day or night.

A Destination for Romance

While the resort appeals to luxury seekers of all kinds, it has become especially popular with couples. The combination of seclusion, ocean views and attentive service creates an atmosphere that feels tailor‑made for honeymoons, anniversaries or simply reconnecting.

We set aside one afternoon for the spa, which was one of the quietest moments of our trip.

My husband and I booked treatments at the same time. The therapists were skilled, the space was calm and there was no pressure to turn it into anything more than a break from the sun and the schedule.

Even a simple moment — two glasses of wine on a terrace, the sound of waves against the cliffs — feels elevated here. It’s the kind of setting where time slows down, and the island’s natural beauty takes center stage for all to savor and enjoy. It could not have been more spectacular.

A Commitment to Conservation

Impression Isla Mujeres directly faces Garrafón National Park, which is an aquatic National Park. This is one of Isla Mujeres’ top eco‑tourism areas, where visitors can experience the mesmerizing Mexican Caribbean.

Beyond its amenities, Impression has woven sustainability into its identity. The resort partners with the Saving Our Sharks Foundation to support marine protection efforts through guest education and direct contributions. One of the owners, Jorge Macari, expressed the owner’s commitment, “One of our pride and joy collaborations is with Saving Our Sharks Foundation.” For travelers seeking luxury with purpose, the initiative adds depth to the experience — a reminder that the beauty surrounding the resort is both fragile and worth protecting.

Why this Award Matters

AAA’s Five Diamond designation is one of the industry’s most respected markers of excellence. Properties undergo unannounced inspections, anonymous overnight stays, and annual reevaluations. For travelers, the rating offers reassurance: a promise of exceptional service, elevated amenities and consistent quality.

For Impression Isla Mujeres, the recognition places it among the most exclusive hotels in North America — a notable achievement for a boutique, adults‑only property on a small island off the coast of Cancún.

“We are deeply honored,” said General Manager Mourad Essafi, noting that the award affirms the team’s commitment to thoughtful service and environmental stewardship. “True luxury today includes caring for our environment, our community and the future of this remarkable destination.”

Planning a Visit

If you’d like to visit one of our Top 5 resorts in the world, this is it! Impression Isla Mujeres is accessible year‑round. It’s especially easy on American Airlines’ direct flight from DFW International Airport to Cancun. The resort’s intimate size means bookings fill quickly, especially for oceanfront suites with panoramic views. deepens to a velvety blue, it’s easy to understand why Impression Isla Mujeres has joined the Five Diamond ranks. The award may be new, but the feeling the resort evokes — of escape, of connection, of romance and quiet luxury — is timeless.

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/mexico/impression-isla-mujeres-by-secrets/seiim