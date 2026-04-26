Argyle’s lone food bank is back up and running with a new name, same mission

Like most people, Pat Adams isn’t a fan of moving—especially when you oversee a food bank that has been blessed to call the same place home for more than 22 years. Thankfully, the right welcome mat can make all the difference in the world.

That welcoming spirit and God’s helping hand at every step are exactly what Adams and her team at the Argyle Area Food Bank needed when they moved to Argyle United Methodist Church earlier this year. The food bank, formerly known as the Argyle Food Bank, operated for more than two decades as a ministry of First Baptist Church of Argyle, just down the road.

When that church relocated to Denton and its property was sold, the food bank suddenly needed both a new home and a new identity.

“The experience was way beyond awesome,” Adams said. She is the president of the new nonprofit, though she has been with the ministry for 13 years. “Every time there was an obstacle, within a day or two, it was moved aside. We also had plenty of people helping us, like firefighters, police, and many volunteers. Argyle United Methodist Church said, ‘Come live with us,’ and First Baptist Church was still there to keep us going financially during the transition and help us set up a new entity structure. Hand to God, it was the best thing for us.”

She added, “Yes, it was hard at times. But by the second week of February, our doors were open, and people had found us.”

Argyle United Methodist Church has several temporary buildings on its property. The food bank has a dedicated space in one of those buildings during its working hours, 9:30 a.m. to noon each Monday. They also have access to shared space in two other buildings. What this allows is for the food bank to maintain the same format that its regular customers have come to know.

Essentially, individuals and families in and around Argyle can show up during normal hours and check in at the waiting area. Once they complete their paperwork and request sheets, volunteers step in to shop for and bag their food. Food is provided based on the number of family members and whether there are any children.

While they wait, Pat invites them to one of the separate buildings to discuss their situation. Each talk always ends with a prayer.

“When we started this years ago, one of the questions we’d ask was, ‘Would you like to pray?’ As the years went on, I think I’ve only had one gentleman say no. But even he came back and asked if the prayer was still on the table,” Pat said with a smile. “I told him, ‘It’s there for you every time you visit us.’ The whole intent is to make everyone who comes to us feel welcome, comfortable, and supported during the time they are there—and get them the food they need.”

Last year alone, the Argyle Area Food Bank served roughly 60 families, many of whom had three to five family members. The bulk of the food they have available is purchased at a reduced price from the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Remaining items are secured through community donations.

“There’s always a need, and it changes as people’s lives and circumstances change,” Pat added. “It used to be that the people coming in were lower income. Now, those numbers include people who are working but can no longer make ends meet. Maybe a spouse lost a job, and the family needs temporary help. We provide that to them. People come and go—I had a lady the other day who I haven’t seen since 2020. But we have a lot of regulars, and we make sure we get to know them and their needs.”

The goal right now is to continue spreading the word that the Argyle Area Food Bank has a new home and is still here to help. Pat said the majority of their regular clients have found them, but many haven’t.

To learn more about the Argyle Area Food Bank at 9033 Fort Worth Dr., please visit their Facebook page or stop by for a tour any time between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Mondays.