Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests in February, answered or initiated 3,154 calls for service and took 54 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Feb. 4, passersby reported a woman walking in and out of traffic and appearing disoriented. Officers determined she was under the influence and a danger to herself, and she was arrested for public intoxication.

On Feb. 12, a caller reported someone struck her fence in the alley and fled the scene. Officers followed a trail of fluids and debris to a damaged, unoccupied vehicle nearby, later locating the driver, who was arrested for DWI and failure to stop — leaving more than just a bad impression behind.

On Feb. 16, a sibling dispute turned into property damage when one broke the other’s car window. The vehicle owner declined to press charges, opting to let cooler heads prevail.

On Feb. 21, a speeding electric dirt bike collided with an F-150, leaving the 13-year-old rider seriously injured and transported to the hospital.