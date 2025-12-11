Marcus Lady Marauders bring home state title in water polo

The Marcus girls water polo team missed the state tournament by one game last year with a 1-point loss to Southlake Carroll in the regional finals.

Determined not to allow that to happen again, the Lady Marauders defeated defending state champion Clute Brazoswood 14-13 to earn the program a state title in 2025.

Coach Brandon Dion said the win over Brazoswood required a rally and had plenty of drama.

“It was a tense game from start to finish,” he said. “Brazoswood has been to state multiple times and won gold last year.”

Down by four goals late in the third quarter, Dion called a time out, got his team re-centered and reminded them of their ‘next lady up’ mentality.

He told the Lady Marauders it was important to recognize what their opponent was taking away and attack with what they were giving them.

“We quickly answered and took the lead, and then worked together not to give it back,” said Dion. “Even in the final seconds of the game, Brazoswood had a counter attack that could have tied the game, and we made an incredible defensive stop.”

Marcus utility player Courtney Smith was selected as the state tournament MVP.

Dion said the senior was a big part of what Marcus was able to accomplish this season and had a dominant performance at state.

“Courtney has been a great athlete for four years and did a great job leading as Captain this year,” he said. “Courtney had a huge semifinals game, which set us up well for the final. Brazoswood did a good job of defending her with double teams, but didn’t account for the other ladies who stepped up when the doubles on Courtney left us with an opportunity.”

Smith, who received a scholarship play for the University of Michigan, said being selected the tournament MVP was the bow on top of the present for her, but was also quick to credit her teammates.

“All I know is I wouldn’t have been there without my team to back me up and support me, because getting in a cold pool to train your hardest every morning isn’t easy,” she said. “I’ve been playing water polo for eight years now and knowing that all the hard work and training and injuries and difficulties all went towards something is relieving and fulfilling.”

The Marcus captain said, reflecting on the season as a whole, she could not be more proud of herself or her teammates and what they were able to accomplish.

“We became a completely different team from the start of the season to the end through diligence and hard work,” said Smith. “It’s amazing to not only be a state champion as a senior, but to lead the team there and watch them grow as athletes in and out of the pool.”

Dion said it is a great feeling to have won a state championship so early in the sport’s existence as a UIL activity and said this year’s title helps build for the future.

“UIL Water Polo is only four years old, but I started the program back in the Spring of 2016,” he said. “So, I feel like that time prior to UIL was a time to build a solid foundation for the program, both athletically and culturally. The athletes know what it takes, are willing to do the work and are bought in to the idea that you aren’t doing it for you, but for everyone else on the team.”