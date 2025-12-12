Around Argyle: A year of accomplishments in Argyle

December is a good time to reflect on Argyle’s accomplishments in 2025.

Argyle Farmers Market, featuring holiday shopping and local vendors, held its last outdoor market of the season. This was the second year for the event and I want to thank Emily Holt, owner of Argyle Party and Gift, and her committee for their hard work in bringing the farmers market to our town.

Argyle Party and Gift will move into its new home up the road this month to the “yellow building” on U.S. 377 at Dallas Street. The reason for this move is because a new “Market Place” is being built on the property where the gift shop has been for several years.

The farmers market, meanwhile, will also relocate in the spring to a temporary site until the new Market Place development is complete. Market Place will include amenities designed to make future farmers markets even better.

I would like to thank Deborah Cottle and the Lions Club for hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner. I also want to give a special thank you to Kenny Grames, who has taken over maintenance of the fallen Texas Ranger Bobby Doherty Memorial at FM 1830 and Hickory Hill. His predecessor, Ray Chapman, cared for the memorial for many years and was recognized by the Texas Rangers Association Foundation for his service. More than 15 past and current Texas Rangers attended the event to show their appreciation.

The Argyle Business Association certainly makes the list of accomplishments for 2025. This privately-operated business group is a descendent of the old Argyle Chamber of Commerce. The ABA launched in February 2025 and already boasts a membership of 230-plus. They are high-energy group of business owners focused on building business, making friends, helping around town and creating a thriving business community in Argyle. Congratulations on the fast membership growth and outstanding focus on building business.

The next I-35W commercial district will go before Planning & Zoning this month. Though not as large as the Heritage project on the west side of I-35W and Robson Road, it will include significant sales tax–generating retail and restaurants. It will also provide an alternate route to I-35W and the service roads, helping ease traffic on FM 407—especially important with two new schools being built on that corridor. The project will also feature a trail system and a nature preserve.

Among our priorities for 2026 are expanding sales tax revenue and finding ways to reduce traffic. The town will also review its Capital Improvement Plan, including drainage improvements and road maintenance.

In the coming months, the town will present the new Argyle Main Street vision, which will ultimately connect Cook Street with FM 407. The plan outlines a unique district for restaurants and shopping. Argyle does not currently have a town square or main street. This project will tie into the Waterbrook commercial area and create a true destination business district. I look forward to sharing more soon.

Looking ahead, the council and I are working to make the new police station a reality. Several planning meetings are already scheduled, and we hope to share concept drawings with the public in the coming months.

Finally, we hope to launch our Town Hall series this month, with more events scheduled in 2026. These sessions will give residents a chance to share what issues matter most to them. Each event will feature one or two council members and myself to answer questions and engage with the community.