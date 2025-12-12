Northwest ISD Board of Trustees approves contract extension for Superintendent Foust

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved extending the contract of Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust through January 2029 at its board meeting on Monday.

Foust was unanimously named NISD’s Superintendent of Schools by the Board of Trustees on January 9, 2023.

Since then, he has led one of the fastest-growing school districts in Texas and has had to deal with rapid growth and budget problems.

“I really appreciate Dr. Foust, we’ve gone through some difficult times this school year,” said board member Mark Schluter. “Like a trooper and a great leader, he’s taken us through in good financial shape and I appreciate what he’s done for our district.”

Due to extra revenue and funding received by the district and budget cuts, the district ended Fiscal Year 2025 with “a positive increase in the fund balance of about $4.7 million,” according to a financial presentation by the district at Monday’s meeting.

NISD is in the middle of opening its fourth high school and its 24th elementary school in north Fort Worth, as well as a new middle school in Northlake.

In addition, NISD plans to open its first of four early childhood centers in August 2026, which will provide exclusively pre-kindergarten education to district students.

The new facilities aim to relieve stress on other campuses, especially after the district announced it had to lay off employees and increase class sizes back in February. The decision came due to funding issues.

In November, voters approved a 3-cent tax increase, which is expected to generate $12 million for Northwest ISD to use toward maintenance and operations costs including improved class sizes, student programs and raised for teachers and staff.