Northwest ISD seeking name recommendations for new high school, agriculture center

Northwest ISD announced on Monday it has opened an electronic nomination form to accept name recommendations for a new high school and agricultural center.

According to NISD Board Policy, trustees will name school buildings for a recommendation that meets at least one of the categories listed under the district’s naming guidelines:

In memory of a person who has served the District or community, especially in service to children;

In memory of any person who has made a significant contribution to society and/or education and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning;

A local residential or geographic area; or

A District property donor or his or her family members.

NISD policy will not allow the name of a living individual be considered.

The district will accept nominations for both facilities until Sunday, Nov. 9.

Previously-nominated name recommendations will also be considered.

The nominations will be reviewed by a naming committee, which will then recommend names to the school board for final approval in the next few weeks.

A facility naming form can be filled out with recommendations online at the NISD website.

The high school will be the district’s fourth high school and is planned to be built between North Riverside Drive and I-35W in North Fort Worth.

The new agricultural center, the district’s second, is expected to be built in Haslet near the intersections of Avondale-Haslet Road at Blue Mound Road and John Day Road.

NISD’s fourth high school is currently under construction and is expected to relieve stress on Byron Nelson High School and V.R. Eaton High School when it opens in August 2027.

According to NISD, Tidwell and Worthington Middle Schools are expected to feed into the school, but an official rezoning process will occur between winter 2026 and spring 2027.

NISD’s newest high school will be located just a couple miles west of Keller ISD’s Timber Creek High School.

The second agricultural center will also open in 2027. Eaton will share the facility with the new high school. The existing Kelly Box Agricultural Science Center will then be shared by just Byron Nelson High and Northwest High.

For more information, visit NISD’s website.