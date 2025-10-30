Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 26 arrests in August, answered or initiated 2663 calls for service, and took 73 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On August 17, officers were dispatched to an intoxicated person on Homestead Way. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody for Public Intoxication.

On August 20, officers were dispatched to Raceway Drive regarding a subject who would not leave a business. Officers arrived and the business wanted the subject to be trespassed from the property.

On August 28, officers were dispatched to around Hwy 114 regarding because a caller reported someone was following him. Officers went to the location and made contact with a male subject who stated he had a warrant out of another state, but that state would not confirm the warrant. He stated he was not following anyone and left the area.

On August 31, officers were dispatched to 13th Street regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed two subjects physically fighting. Both subjects were detained and, after investigating the incident, a female was taken into custody.