Brightside Boutique in Highland Village to close its doors after nearly 3 decades

Brightside Boutique will close its doors at the end of November at The Shops at Highland Village after 28 years of business.

“I’m always coming to you with amazing news, but I’m afraid this news is not as good,” said owner and Double Oak resident Ann Wolf. “Monday, Oct. 27 starts our last days as a store in Highland Village.”

The woman-owned boutique store, which originally opened in Lewisville in 1994 before moving to Highland Village in 2007, has combined a passion for her business with with respect and rapt attention to each customer.

In the past, Wolf had praised her customers as being the “sweetest and most loyal.”

Now, she is thanking them for their support throughout the years.

“More than anything, I want to say thank you to each of you that have shopped with me through the years,” said Wolf. “I want you to come by and say goodbye to my lovely staff and give y’all a hug of appreciation.”

In addition to clothing, handbags, purses and other accessories, Brightside Boutique also sells Merle Norman cosmetic products.

According to Wolf, the rest of Brightside’s inventory will be sold at discounted prices.

The small, family-owned, local business made impacts on the community. Local college students have spent time there as interns and neighboring mothers beg Wolf to hire their daughters.

At the end of its tenure, Wolf welcomes everyone to come in and shop one last time as the holiday season approaches.

“Come and shop because everything has to go,” she said. “Bring your friends, I’ll have fixtures for sale and it’s a good time to do some Christmas and birthday shopping, so come soon.”