Denton County breaks ground on Family Justice Center

Denton County officials took part in a ground breaking ceremony on the new Denton County Friends of the Family Justice Center.

The center plans to provide a variety of resources in one place for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It aims to keep victims from having to tell a possibly traumatizing story over and over again.

“We don’t want victims to be demeaned having to repeat their story of trauma to get food from a pantry and then again to get medical access,” said Toni Johnson-Simpson, the executive director of Denton County Friends of the Family back in March. “Once they have the initial intake, they’re able to access all of the resources available to them.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the new facility will set a precedent for the rest of the nation.

“I believe this new Family Justice Center Facility in Denton County will be the place that centers come from all over the U.S. to see how they, too, can change lives,” he said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said Johnson-Simpson came to Denton County in 2018 with the idea for a one-stop-shop that ensures victims are kept safe while starting on a path to stability.

She nodded to the fact that the land was donated by the Rayzor Family on North Bonnie Brae Street in Denton.

Commissioner’s Court approved $8 million for the project.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson was also in attendance for the ceremony and said the center will be an important to Denton County Friends of the Family in achieving their goal of supporting survivors.

“We are so fortunate to have resources such as Denton County Friends of the Family to assist survivors with rebuilding their sense of safety, self-esteem and their lives,” she said. “This will be a state-of-the-art center and we are glad they’re here in our county even though we fervently wish their services were not needed.”

The two initial phases of the project are expected to take up to 12 months. It will include resources like law enforcement and medical personnel, emergency shelter and transitional housing, health department staff, child welfare agency social workers, childcare, legal services, a kitchen, dining hall and job training opportunities, along with others.