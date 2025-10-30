Denton County Judge Eads honored by Texas Dept. of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation honored Denton County’s Judge Andy Eads with the department’s prestigious Road Hand Award at Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday.

It is the highest possible accolade TxDOT awards to Texas citizens for someone that champions transportation projects and programs in their community.

“Thank you so much for this recognition,” said Eads. “I’m very proud to join the ranks of those other Texans who have worked to make our traveling roadways a safer place because everything we do is about safety. This is an individual award but it doesn’t happen without a team, so it’s really an award for the county.”

Eads is one of 280 people to be given the honor and one of just six to be awarded it this year.

Since Eads was first elected as Precinct 4 Commissioner in 2006, TxDOT Dallas District Engineer Ceason Clemens said he has helped lead major transportation projects and programs that have dramatically improved the lives of Denton County residents and residents throughout North Texas.

Eads has spent time in multiple roles that have influenced transportation in North Texas, including serving as the Regional Transportation Council as a chairman when he facilitated an agreement that paved the way for the I-635 reconstruction and spearheaded local and regional support for the I-35E Express project.

He also served on the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition executive board where he collaborates with North Texas leaders on many policy initiatives.

“Judge Eads’ leadership has provided steadfast and crucial support for dozens of projects ranging from small Farm-to-Market roads to significant interstate corridors,” said Clemens. “Please join me in congratulating Judge Eads on being awarded this prestigious recognition, and for his dedicated service to the citizens of Texas and to the Texas Department of Transportation.”

Eads’ name will be inscribed on the Road Hand Hall of Honor award plaque in Austin.

The award, which originated in 1973, highlights the importance of collaboration between TxDOT, local governments and other stakeholders to deliver transportation projects.

“This award exemplifies the fact that the county works so well with TxDOT as partners,” said Eads. “It has been fun to work with y’all and it has been one of the most rewarding elements of my professional career to work with y’all.”

Recently, Denton County has helped get a “micro-breakout” project planned for FM 407 at the I-35W intersection, which has gone through multiple delays due to state funding issues amid rapid population growth in southern Denton County.

To see more from Denton County’s Judge, read his monthly column in The Cross Timbers Gazette and listen to his episode on the Denton County Conversations podcast, which aims to increase transparency and give residents insight into the county’s work.