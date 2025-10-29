Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Champagne and Cake to move into Flower Mound

Champagne and Cake is coming to Flower Mound. (Photo courtesy of Town of Flower Mound)

A new wine bar will try its hand in a suite on FM 2499 in Flower Mound as Champagne and Cake plans for a spring 2026 opening date.

Along with wine and cake, the business will offer charcuterie boards and cake-tasting experiences.

The winery and lounge will take over the space of a former wine lounge, Soupcon, which opened in January 2022.

Champagne and Cake’s hours are listed as closed Monday and Tuesday, open from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The business will also have a VIP membership so guests can receive updates on exclusive events, secret menus and special offers.

For more information, visit Champagne and Cake’s website or follow them on Instagram.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

