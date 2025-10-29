Champagne and Cake to move into Flower Mound

A new wine bar will try its hand in a suite on FM 2499 in Flower Mound as Champagne and Cake plans for a spring 2026 opening date.

Along with wine and cake, the business will offer charcuterie boards and cake-tasting experiences.

The winery and lounge will take over the space of a former wine lounge, Soupcon, which opened in January 2022.

Champagne and Cake’s hours are listed as closed Monday and Tuesday, open from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The business will also have a VIP membership so guests can receive updates on exclusive events, secret menus and special offers.

For more information, visit Champagne and Cake’s website or follow them on Instagram.