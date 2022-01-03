Soupcon Wine Lounge now open in Flower Mound

A new wine lounge recently opened in the old Salerno’s restaurant space in Flower Mound.

Soupcon Wine Lounge is now open at 3405 Long Prairie Road, near the Churchill Drive intersection. The wine retail and tasting lounge offers a variety of wines, as well as charcuterie boards and specialty sandwiches, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The wine lounge is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

