Parker: Welcoming a New Year in the great state of Texas

By State Representative Tan Parker

Serving as your Representative in the Texas House, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact Texas can have on the future direction of the Nation. The Founders knew that stronger states make for a stronger union, and in seeing what we have accomplished together in Texas, our Founders’ wisdom has prevailed.

The innovation and creativity unleashed in the states has generated public policy that is helping to transform lives, lift people up out of poverty, educate our children in new ways, reduce crime, create new levels of economic prosperity, improve the protection of our children and drive medical innovation. The driving force of our mutual success is the will of our people and the freedom, liberty, and constitutionally protected rights of the individual rather than the heavy hand of government.

Civil discourse has long been one of the hallmarks as to why our diverse Nation has been able to accomplish so much since our founding. Today, the lack of civility in our society goes well beyond politics, and the message is simple—we must accept one another in spite of our differences and agree to disagree without demonizing one another.

With the promise of a new year shining upon us, my prayer is that as Texans, we will engage with leaders at every level of government and service, to solve current and future challenges in a manner worthy of our people. Texas remains the greatest place to live and continues to thrive as a beacon for freedom.

While economic and social challenges linger due to the COVID-19 pandemic across America, I believe as Texans, we continue to have the grit, determination, and independence that will keep our land the place of opportunity and prosperity. It’s a spirit that has shaped our history together and will guide us into the successes of 2022.

During the month of January, there are opportunities to reflect on our past and make a meaningful difference for our future. On Monday, January 17, our Nation will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., who gave his life in the cause of equality and social justice. Over the past couple of years, I have worked on an exciting initiative to bring Dr. King’s teachings of nonviolence into our school systems across Texas and our entire Nation.

With the rise in violence and the impact this has on our country, Dr. King’s wisdom on the transcendent reality of human dignity and the need that we respect the humanity of those with whom we disagree can be a source of strength in these troubling times. Bringing Dr. King’s timeless teachings to our youth offers a new generation a pathway for productive citizenship and change within our democratic society.

Another day that offers the promise of hope in the new year is Sexual Assault Survivors Day on January 28, a calling for Texans to come together to uplift those who have been impacted by sexual assault and join them in spreading hope. In 2019, I was humbled and honored to author the bill that created this important awareness day in our state. My hope is that January 28 brings encouragement to every courageous survivor as they heal and move forward while urging Texans to talk openly about the impact of sexual assault, as education is one of our best tools to stop it from ever occurring. As a society, we must be relentless in raising our voices against this horrific crime, take aggressive action to stop it, and work to restore the lives of survivors through hope and healing.

My wife, Beth, and I share our best wishes to each of you as 2022 unveils its many blessings. May we always keep the vision for Texas bold and work for a brighter tomorrow!