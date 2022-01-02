Monday, January 3, 2022
GOOD’s Thoughts – January 2022

By CTG Staff
PostNet owners Magda and Gary Good.

Resolutions, resolutions
Everywhere I see!

What shall twenty twenty-two…
Bring to me?

Weighty issues …
Bring me tissues …
Farewell to thee twenty twenty-one!

Oh twenty twenty
May our memory of thee
Never be held askew…

Let our resolutions …
For twenty twenty-two
Drive us towards the beacon…

The light that does renew!

Why you ask?
Would I wax away?
When PostNet is my forte?

To make that frown
Turn upside down
And know that it is time…

To turn on a dime!

Let us make these resolutions
These of twenty twenty-two…

Become the personal revolution
That is truly…
The breakthrough!

Here … is to YOU!
Here to serve… Gary & team – PostNet Northlake & Flower Mound.


Stop by our Flower Mound or Northlake stores, visit postnet.com/tx243 or postnet.com/tx171, or call 972-544-1230.


(Sponsored Content)

