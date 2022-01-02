GOOD’s Thoughts – January 2022

Resolutions, resolutions

Everywhere I see!

What shall twenty twenty-two…

Bring to me?

Weighty issues …

Bring me tissues …

Farewell to thee twenty twenty-one!

Oh twenty twenty

May our memory of thee

Never be held askew…

Let our resolutions …

For twenty twenty-two

Drive us towards the beacon…

The light that does renew!

Why you ask?

Would I wax away?

When PostNet is my forte?

To make that frown

Turn upside down

And know that it is time…

To turn on a dime!

Let us make these resolutions

These of twenty twenty-two…

Become the personal revolution

That is truly…

The breakthrough!

Here … is to YOU!

Here to serve… Gary & team – PostNet Northlake & Flower Mound.



Stop by our Flower Mound or Northlake stores, visit postnet.com/tx243 or postnet.com/tx171, or call 972-544-1230.





