Tarrant Area Food Bank, H-E-B team up to help those affected by government shutdown

The Tarrant Area Food Bank, which serves Denton County, has partnered with popular grocer H-E-B to help feed families impacted by the government shutdown.

A notice on the United States Department of Agriculture’s website announced no SNAP benefits will be issued on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown.

According to ABC.com, 1 in 8 Americans use SNAP in some way to help pay for groceries. With the government shutdown delaying paychecks to federal employees, the number of North Texans in need has increased.

“Behind every statistic is a family trying to pay for housing, buy groceries and keep the lights on,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of TAFB. “When paychecks and SNAP benefits are paused, hunger isn’t. With help from H-E-B and local donors, we will do everything we can to keep families fed during the shutdown.”

According to TAFB, SNAP typically provides nine meals for every one supplied by food banks, so the suspension “dramatically increased pressure on the charitable food network.”

To match the increase, H-E-B has committed to matching up to $250,000 in community donations to help TAFB purchase and distribute food across its 13-county service area, including Denton County.

TAFB said just $1 can provide five nutritional meals and each volunteer hour can produce up to 150 meals for local families. To donate or volunteer, visit TAFB’s website.

To find nearby food pantries or mobile distribution centers, visit TAFB’s Find Food Map online.

“Tarrant Area Food Bank’s network is moving food out the door in real time,” Butner added. “Our community has always shown up for one another. With help from H-E-B and local donors, we’re doing everything we can to keep families fed during the shutdown.”

Impact at a glance, according to TAFB

SNAP suspension: More than 11,000 neighbors every day could be affected across TAFB’s service area.

Up to 42,000 families in the region are losing federal paychecks.

Up to 42,000 families in the region are losing federal paychecks. Baseline food insecurity: Even before this crisis, over 572,000 people, including 187,000 children, were food insecure in TAFB’s 13 counties. Those numbers are now climbing daily.

Briefly on SNAP’s fund distribution pause…

The memo blames Democrats, like the Trump administration and local Congressional Representative Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound, TX) have repeatedly done since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Bottom line, the well has run dry,” said the memo on the USDA’s website. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

Democrats said they are holding out on the shutdown in an attempt to extend expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.