Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On August 16, a thief was looking through a church’s mail, but only came up with grocery store coupons and credit card offers.

On August 18, a snooping party called with questions about going through someone’s phone.

On August 27, a solicitor went to a house past their bedtime, so the resident called to report a solicitor late-night salesperson.

On August 29, a trash truck made a mess instead of picking it up after a caller reported the trash truck had hit their mailbox.

On Sept. 3, a caller was concerned because a van appeared to have followed their grandson. Officers drove around and did not locate any vehicles matching the description.

On Sept. 5, a vehicle caught fire in the driveway, but luckily no occupants inside. Officers had the pleasure of watching the fire department save the day.

On Sept. 5, a caller reported a subject had entered their home, but it was discovered that the subject was known, so no charges were filed.

On Sept. 6, a subject was caught laying in the middle of the roadway. The same subject connected to a welfare concern call earlier in the night.

On Sept. 8, a caller reported an individual in the roadway that appeared to be throwing things at cars.

On. Sept. 8, a caller reported that they believed they found narcotics in their yard near the driveway. It was geocaches… geocache… geocaching…..?

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called geocaches or caches, at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.

On Sept. 13, a caller wanted to report a burglary. They made sure to give all the details to officers: “Some things taken.”