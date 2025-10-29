Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation: Keeping up with growth

Summited by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation

Construction is moving steadily forward on Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation’s fifth well, a major project designed to support our area’s continued residential and commercial growth.

Located near the intersection of Copper Canyon Road and Orchid Hill Lane, the new well will significantly boost the corporation’s capacity to serve our Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) area, which currently provides water to about 3,000 homes and businesses.

As part of ongoing Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, crews will soon begin water-quality testing at the site. Residents may notice visible flowing water for several weeks — a standard part of the process to ensure the system delivers safe, potable water once the well comes online.

The project remains on track for completion by the end of the year, marking an important step in Cross Timbers Water Supply’s effort to stay ahead of growth and ensure reliable service for its members, which include most of Bartonville, Double Oak, and Copper Canyon, along with parts of Highland Village, Flower Mound, and surrounding unincorporated areas.

For updates on construction progress, water conservation, and service zone details, visit www.crosstimberswater.com.