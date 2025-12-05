Northwest ISD names UNT graduate as first principal of Romer Elementary School

Northwest ISD announced on Thursday that Kim Blackburn will serve as the inaugural principal of Dr. Leigh Anne Romer Elementary School, located in the Madero neighborhood of North Fort Worth.

The new campus is Northwest ISD’s 24th elementary school and is scheduled to open in August 2026.

Last week, the district announced the school’s official mascot and colors, which represent the district’s expectations of its students and honors Dr. Romer.

Blackburn said she looks forward to lead a new campus named in honor of a longtime friend of hers.

“Serving as the principal of a campus named in honor of Leigh Anne is a tremendous privilege and gift,” said Blackburn. “I look forward to getting to know the students and families that will attend Romer Elementary School and upholding the values that she and I share: A strong community partnership with a focus on empowering students, teachers and staff to reach their full potential.”

According to a press release from NISD, Blackburn previously served as the principal of Seven Hills Elementary School, which included opening the school’s new building in 2024.

Before that, she served as a principal for four years in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and an assistant principal for three years in Clear Creek ISD.

In addition to 27 years of experience as a teacher, Blackburn is also active in several educational leadership organization and has led conference presentations at the regional and state levels.

According to Northwest ISD, Romer Elementary School was approved by voters in the 2023 bond election and its attendance boundaries will be approved by the school board in the coming months following community input.

Blackburn earned her master’s degree in education administration from the University of North Texas and her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.