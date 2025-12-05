Bartonville Town Update – December 2025

Happy Holidays! Mark your calendars! Our annual Tree Lighting Celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall. This family-friendly event will feature festive music, hot cocoa, and a special visit from Santa. It’s always a wonderful time to come together as a community and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The holiday season also means it’s time once again for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Mayoral Challenge. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our residents and visitors, Bartonville won the contest last year by raising the most money in our area. It was truly a team effort, and I’m so grateful to everyone who contributed to such a meaningful cause. Let’s work together again this year to continue making a difference for local families in need and to share the true spirit of the season. Below is the Virtual Red Kettle Mayoral Challenge for the City of Bartonville: give.salvationarmytexas.org/fundraiser/6826939

When reviewing your 2026 Denton County tax notice, please keep in mind how your tax dollars are distributed: Approximately 10% goes to the Town of Bartonville, 9% to the Emergency Services District, 11% to Denton County, and the remaining 70% to your Independent School District. Bartonville’s adopted tax rate for 2026 is $0.173646 per $100 valuation—one of the lowest municipal tax rates in the state.

The Town of Bartonville would like to remind residents of the proper procedure for requesting police assistance. Whether you need an officer to respond to your home, report suspicious activity, or request help during an incident, it is important to contact the correct dispatch numbers to ensure the fastest and most effective response.

Residents should NOT call Town Hall when they need a police officer. Doing so can delay response times and is strongly discouraged. It is important to note that when you call dispatch, they will make sure the appropriate number of officers are sent to respond to your call. For emergencies or situations requiring immediate police, fire, or medical assistance, please call 911. For non-emergency police needs—such as reporting past incidents, or general concerns, please call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Number: 940-349-1600. These numbers connect callers directly to trained dispatchers who can immediately communicate with Bartonville Police Department units in the field. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe by using the appropriate channels when police assistance is needed. The Bartonville Police Department is always here to serve you—just a phone call away through the proper dispatch line.

Our Police Department continues to adopt innovative tools to better serve our residents. The latest addition is the Axon Real-Time Translation Module, a technology that enables real-time translation when a human translator is not available. This enhancement supports communication in over 50 different languages, ensuring that our officers can interact more effectively and make well-informed decisions in the field. This technology will also be utilized by our town staff for answering questions regarding court issues. As always, thank you for your continued support and commitment. Together, we’re making our community a safe, connected, and vibrant place to live.

As we enter the busy holiday season, our Police Department reminds everyone to follow the Lock, Hide, Take safety tips: Lock your car doors, hide your valuables and take your keys. If you’re planning to travel, don’t forget to sign up for a Vacation House Watch through our Police Department website. Our officers will check on your home while you’re away to help ensure peace of mind during the holidays.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”