Highland Village City Update – December 2025

It is the most wonderful time of the year in Highland Village! It is such a joy to see our neighborhoods lit with Christmas cheer. We kicked off the holiday season at The Shops at Highland Village for Our Village Glows. This event is a longstanding tradition and partnership between the City, the Highland Village Women’s Club, and The Shops at Highland Village. Each year the event gets better, and this year was one of the best yet! You will want to stop by The Shops at Highland Village to have your picture taken with Santa, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides on the weekend, and even use the decorations as a backdrop for your holiday photo. Then do some holiday shopping or grab a bite with family or friends!

Another great spot for a holiday photo or just taking in the beauty of the season is Doubletree Ranch Park. Our Parks Department has decorations throughout the park so a stroll along the trails will feel like you are walking in a winter wonderland!

Our Parks Department is hosting Wine Down with the Grinch on Friday, Dec. 12. This event is for adults aged 21 and up and is a perfect date-night opportunity for couples this holiday season. Attendees will experience live music, adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a special guest appearance from the Grinch. Space is limited for this event so you will want to sign up early at hvparks.com.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 13 come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, snow hills and much more.

Everyone loves to see Santa driving through our neighborhoods on the Fire Engine. Santa will be here beginning Sunday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 19. Routes will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and finish up around 8:30 p.m. each evening. Nightly route information will be published on the Fire Department Facebook site and City of Highland Village website calendar. Sirens, lights, and Christmas music will be a good indication that Santa is on your street. If possible, please park vehicles in the driveway to help the Engine maneuver down your street. This is especially helpful if you live on a cul-de-sac. Visit highlandvillage.org and follow us on Facebook to get information on the routes and our Santa Tracker.

The Highland Village Police Department and Fire Department have teamed up for Stuff a Cruiser, the annual public safety holiday toy and food drive. Your donation benefits children in our area through LISD Angel Tree, Children’s Advocacy Center, Single Parent Advocate of Lewisville, Young Life, Kyle’s Place, Highland Village schools and the LISD Food Pantries. Drop box locations include Highland Village Walmart, Walgreens, Learning Express Toys, Awesome Times, Highland Village Municipal Complex and in Flower Mound at the Legacy Salon and Day Spa. Highland Village Public Safety and special guests will be at the Highland Village Walmart from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 14. If you want to help at a drop box location or make a cash donation, contact Corporal David Harney at [email protected]. You can bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item to the Highland Village Fire Department for a Toy and Food Drive-thru from 5–7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. Drop off a toy without leaving your car and wave to Santa while spreading holiday cheer to local children in need. Every child wants to open a gift at Christmas and every parent wants to see their kid’s eyes light up with delight as they see gifts under their tree. Over the years, our community has helped make that happen for the kids in our area, and with your help, this year will be no different.

Highland Village residents, if you’re heading out of town for the holidays, you have access to the free Vacation Watch service offered by the Highland Village Police Department. When you sign up, patrol officers will periodically stop and check your home. Officers may walk around and check your property for any signs of forced entry, damage or suspicious activity. To request a Vacation Watch check out hvpd.com to complete the form or call 972-317-6551.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about holiday trash pickup. As a reminder, Republic Services will run trash pickup on all holidays except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Collections on these holidays will be made up the day after the holiday. Monday collections will be on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, etc., until Friday collections are completed on Saturday.

While many of us are blessed with abundance this holiday season, there are neighbors in our community who struggle to make the season truly special for their families. If you are able, I encourage you to donate to the Stuff a Cruiser Toy and Food Drive or to the Salvation Army online during the Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge at highlandvillage.org/redkettlechallenge. You know I like a good competition, and everyone wins with this challenge!

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas! I hope to see you around at one of our many events!