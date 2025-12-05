Argyle Republican David Wylie announces bid for Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner

David Wylie of Argyle, a Republican and longtime local civic leader, announced Friday that he is running for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4, becoming the fourth candidate to enter the race.

Wylie said in a statement his campaign will focus on managing growth, public safety, election integrity, immigration enforcement, fiscal responsibility and economic development. He said he supports building roads and infrastructure ahead of new residential and commercial development and backs strong funding and support for local law enforcement and fire departments.

He said he opposes “Islamic-only real estate projects” and said he does not support the application of Sharia law in Denton County.

Wylie also said he supports tighter coordination with federal immigration authorities and reforms aimed at strengthening confidence in local elections. On fiscal issues, he said he favors cutting wasteful government spending and using increased tax revenue from population growth to ease the tax burden on residents.

Wylie previously served as the State Republican Executive Committee member for Senate District 12 and currently serves as president of the Argyle Municipal Development District.

He joins a crowded field in the race for Precinct 4. Incumbent Commissioner Dianne Edmondson of Robson Ranch announced in July that she will seek a third four-year term in the March 3, 2026 Republican primary. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and Bartonville rancher Valerie Roehrs have also filed for the seat.

The winner of the Republican primary is expected to be heavily favored in the November 2026 general election in the traditionally conservative precinct. More information about Wylie’s campaign is available at wyliefordenton.com.