State Senator Tan Parker recognized for disability-related legislation

State Senator Tan Parker (R – Flower Mound, TX) was one of 11 state lawmakers that were recognized by the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities on Tuesday for their disability-related legislation.

According to TCDD, the council honors Legislative Champions for their efforts to improve inclusion, remove barriers and promote and increased quality of life for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Texans with disabilities, as well as their family members, are greatly impacted by policies surrounding education, employment, health care and numerous other issues,” said TCDD Public Policy Committee Chair Angie Panzica. “TCDD is grateful for these Legislative Champions who worked to ensure that the needs of the disability community were addressed at the Texas State Capitol.”

Parker was recognized for his work during the 89th Texas Legislature.

The state senator for district 12 was the Senate sponsor for legislation that required the development of a strategic plan for the improvement and expansion of early learning and educational opportunities for young children with disabilities.

He also authored a measure that would have required the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to develop and implement reentry and reintegration plans for offenders with intellectual disabilities.

The latter bill, SB 828, did not make it out of Senate Committee, but TCDD honored Parker for his effort in filing the bill.

“Since 2019, the Council has recognized Legislative Champions to celebrate outstanding leadership and progress on issues that matter to people with developmental disabilities and their families,” said the Council in a press release.