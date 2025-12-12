Valley Creek Church to build prayer center at Flower Mound campus

Valley Creek Church has plans to build a prayer center at its Flower Mound campus on FM 2499, the church announced in November.

“This may be the greatest thing that we will ever create as a church,” said Valley Creek Lead Pastor John Stickl. “I think it is the greatest gift we will ever give to our city.”

Originally, Stickl believed the prayer center was going to be built on the green square in front of the campus, but updated plans show the building to be constructed on the pond.

Stickl said the center was designed to offer areas for individuals and groups to pray and read scriptures.

One of the unique areas of the center is the outdoor porch overlooking the pond, where he said people can watch the city drive by and pray for them.

Stickl said the gathering room will be a round area with LED screens to make it a fully-immersive experience and profound space.

Its green circular light was designed to be seen from FM 2499, inviting everybody into the center to pray.

“People of all walks of life, I believe, are going to be in this building meeting with God,” said Stickl. “Morning, noon and night.”

The prayer center is one thing on a list of plans that Valley Creek has in the works, including an Argyle campus, a campus at the University of North Texas and plans to expand its foreign ministry.

Stickl said the church plans to break ground on the center in 2026, but it first must get approval from the Town of Flower Mound.

“All the plans are drawn, things have been submitted to the town, we’re just waiting for approval,” he said. “When the town gives us approval, we are off – go, go, go, creating a sacred space devoted to the Lord.”

For more information on the prayer center and other Valley Creek projects, visit the Valley Creek Church website.