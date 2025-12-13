The Holidays in Dallas: Celebrate with a cultural, cosmopolitan, romantic escape

Dallas shines year‑round, but during the Christmas season, the city transforms into a cosmopolitan wonderland of lights, music and celebration. For couples seeking a romantic getaway – whether to mark an anniversary, toast a milestone, or simply indulge in a memorable escape – Dallas offers luxury accommodations, world‑class culture and unforgettable dining, all wrapped in holiday magic.

Who said you must go far away to have the perfect romantic escape? Look no further than Dallas.

Where to Stay: Fairmont Dallas

The Fairmont Hotel offers attentive, curated and upscale service, making it the perfect spot for couples in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.

At Christmas, Fairmont Dallas becomes a festive retreat in the heart of downtown. The lobby glows with towering Christmas trees, garlands and sparkling holiday décor, setting the mood for romance the moment you arrive. Guest rooms overlook the skyline, while the rooftop pool offers a serene view, perfect for a sunset cocktail. Attentive service and curated art displays make the Fairmont a sanctuary for couples, perfectly positioned just steps from the Arts District.

An upgraded option for hotel guests is Fairmont Gold, which is available at all Fairmont properties worldwide. Fairmont Gold is Fairmont’s exclusive “hotel‑within‑a‑hotel” experience, offering private check‑in, a dedicated concierge and access to an elegant Gold Lounge. Guests enjoy complimentary chef‑prepared breakfasts, afternoon snacks and evening canapés, along with premium beverages. Rooms and suites on the Gold floors feature upgraded amenities and personalized service, creating a refined, intimate stay. It’s designed for travelers who want elevated luxury, privacy and tailored attention. This is luxury travel at its best.

The Dallas Arts District: Best in the Country

As the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States, the Dallas Arts District is a cultural centerpiece spanning nearly 19 blocks. Within this vibrant neighborhood, couples will find over a dozen museums and cultural institutions, making it one of America’s most concentrated cultural hubs. In fact, the Dallas Arts District has been voted the No. 1 Arts District in the nation by USA Today readers for the past two consecutive years.

At the heart of it all is the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), founded in 1903 and now among the ten largest art museums in America. The DMA houses more than 24,000 works spanning 5,000 years of human creativity, from ancient civilizations to modern masterpieces. Its collection is particularly strong in European and American painting, sculpture and decorative arts, as well as the arts of Africa, Asia and the ancient Americas.

The museum is also known for its innovative exhibitions and groundbreaking educational programs, including Arts & Letters Live, a literary and performing arts series that draws international talent. Couples can wander through galleries featuring works by Monet, Van Gogh and Jackson Pollock, or enjoy the museum’s serene sculpture garden with its cascading water walls. General admission is free, making it an accessible yet world‑class experience.

Just across the street, the Nasher Sculpture Center offers a tranquil garden setting filled with modern and contemporary works by artists such as Rodin, Giacometti and Hepworth. The National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and First Baptist Dallas add architectural and spiritual grandeur, their soaring structures reflecting the city’s diverse cultural faith and history.

For a fun, festive leisure walk, we enjoyed Klyde Warren Park, a beautiful urban green space built over a freeway tunnel, where holiday lights, food trucks and live music come alive, creating a lively atmosphere perfect for couples. Nearby, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science dazzles with interactive exhibits and striking architecture, sparking curiosity and wonder with everything from dinosaur fossils to space exploration. This is a fascinating museum for all ages. But adults can experience a special treat at the Perot every Thursday night with happy hour and an open museum for adults only.

Together, these institutions form a cultural constellation that makes Dallas not only the best arts district in the country but also one of the most romantic destinations for couples to stroll hand in hand while exploring this cultural gem.

Romantic Fine Dining

Dallas’s Michelin‑rated restaurants elevate evenings into unforgettable experiences. It just doesn’t get better than these local culinary jewels.

Dean Fearing’s at the Ritz‑Carlton: Known as the “Father of Southwestern Cuisine,” Fearing’s delivers bold, upscale flavors with dishes like wood‑grilled ribeye and tortilla soup reimagined with refined flair. The adjoining Rattlesnake Bar is a stylish spot for cocktails, perfect for starting the night with a touch of glamour. Celebrity Chef Fearing is very approachable as he welcomes and visits all his guests.

Sachet in Highland Park: Mediterranean elegance defines Sachet, where seasonal small plates inspired by coastal Europe pair beautifully with an extensive wine list. Couples savor dishes such as lamb kebabs, fresh seafood and house‑made pastas in a chic, modern setting that feels both intimate and celebratory.

Monarch Dallas: Perched high above the city, Monarch offers Italian indulgence with skyline views from the 49th floor that dazzle at night. Its extraordinary wine selection complements signature dishes like fire‑roasted meats and handmade pastas. The dramatic setting and attentive service make Monarch one of Dallas’s most romantic dining experiences.

Music and Performance

Dallas also offers exceptional musical events during the holiday season, adding to the romantic atmosphere. During our visit, we attended an unforgettable Andrea Bocelli concert, where the tenor’s soaring voice filled the hall with emotion. It was a deep cultural and spiritual experience. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center added festive grandeur, blending classical mastery with holiday tradition. The DSO is always a win in our book. And the Turtle Creek Chorale, renowned for its artistry and warmth, delivered a performance that was both moving and joyful. Together, these experiences showcased Dallas’s rich musical heritage and created a soundtrack for romance that we will never forget.

A City for Couples

Dallas combines glamour, culture and intimacy in a way few cities can. From the Fairmont hotel’s holiday décor to the Arts District’s treasures, from Michelin‑rated dining to spectacular, unforgettable performances. This cosmopolitan city offers couples a setting where every moment feels special and elevated. Whether celebrating Christmas, a birthday, marking an anniversary or indulging in a romantic escape, Dallas transforms any occasion into a magical experience always worth remembering.

(Note: a special congratulations to Terri Guthrie from “Travel with Terri” on publishing her 75th article featured in the Cross Timbers Gazette)