Proposed Argyle development draws fire from nearby business owners

A proposed commercial development in Argyle has neighboring businesses concerned.

The three-building development, called Argyle Market Place, proposed to be built just south of Little Joe’s Farmstead restaurant at 403-409 Hwy 377, was unanimously denied Oct. 1 by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission because of multiple requested variances as well as the developer’s request to be reimbursed $300,000 by the town for “infrastructure expenses.”

Additionally, the developer, Colo Development Partners, asked the town to waive another $195,000 to get the project moving. In return, the Argyle Market Place development would continue to host the Argyle Farmer’s Market, provide public restrooms and work on shared parking agreements, including parking for the planned Argyle Nature Trail.

If built, Argyle Market Place would consist of three new commercial buildings totaling approximately 23,000 square feet, replacing existing structures on the site.

Jim Reid, who owns Little Joe’s Farmstead and Argyle Christian Academy next door to Argyle Market Place, said he feared the proposed plan to connect parking lots for emergency access would result in a loss of parking spaces and create safety issues for his businesses and his neighbor, Rapid Med Urgent Care.

His concerns were aired out over the Columbus Day holiday weekend in the form of several Facebook posts seeking the public’s help. Rapid Med also sounded off on Facebook stating, “This plan is dangerous and unnecessary. It puts our patients, staff and the children at the daycare next door in harm’s way, creating a traffic hazard in a space meant for healing, learning and care.”

The posts prompted a response by Mayor Ron Schmidt at a special Town Council meeting unrelated to the project on Tuesday night.

“The Planning and Zoning Board clearly had several concerns regarding the site plan… I think there is a very good solution to dismiss the original site plan, move the fire access elsewhere and leave Little Joe’s, Argyle Christian Academy and Rapid Med completely untouched for any new fire access connection.” he said. “That’s what I’m going to concentrate on achieving – fire access off site from those existing businesses.”

The Argyle Town Council is expected to discuss and take action on the developer’s variance requests at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 20.

Since P&Z recommended denial, the Council would have to vote as a supermajority to override the decision and approve the proposal, meaning four out of the five council members would need to vote yes for the variances to be approved.