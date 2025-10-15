Denton ISD’s C.H. Collins to host local school bands for Region 2 Marching Contest

The UIL Region 2 Marching Contest will take place on Saturday at Denton ISD’s C.H. Collins Stadium and admission for families, fans and community members will be free.

29 bands, ranging from 2A-6A, will perform throughout the day and each will be evaluated by three judges.

Here is when local schools in Denton County will perform:

2 p.m. Argyle High School led by Band Director Jason Bird

2:15 p.m. Denton High School led by Band Director Lance Walker

2:30 p.m. The Colony High School will perform “Scorched” led by Band Director Michael Larkin

2:45 p.m. Denton Ryan High School led by Band Director Jarrod Beard

3:15 p.m. Flower Mound High School will perform “MultiFACEted,” led by Band Director Brent Biskup

3:30 p.m. Denton Guyer High School led by Band Director Rob Myers

3:45 p.m. Lewisville High School will perform “Latin Fiesta” led by Band Director Chris Meredith

4 p.m. Northwest High School led by Band Director Ethan Munger

4:15 p.m. Braswell High School led by Band Director Aaron Snipes

4:45 p.m. Eaton High School led by Band Director Paul Elder

5 p.m. Byron Nelson High School led by Band Director Michael Moore

5:15 Hebron High School will perform “Field Trip” led by Band Director Andy Sealy

5:30 Marcus High School wraps up competition with its rendition of “Chasing Utopia” led by Band Director Jeff Jones

Results from the competition will be announced at 5:45 p.m.

School bands that earn an ‘A’ Superior rating will advance to the Area Marching Contest, the next step on a path to the State Championship.

The State Marching Contest in 2025 will be held in San Antonio in November.

Lewisville ISD’s bands have already had success throughout the marching season.

Flower Mound earned gold at the Bands of America Dallas Mid-Cities Regional competition and Marcus won gold at the HEB Marching Contest.

Hebron got second place at the Bands of America Dallas Mid-Cities Regional competition.

Lewisville and The Colony finished in fourth at the US Bands Dallas Regional competition and the Don Hanna Memorial Marching Contest, respectively.

Denton ISD’s schools also finished as finalists in the competitions they entered in.

Braswell earned a sixth place finish at the Melissa Contest, Ryan also earned sixth at the US Bands Saginaw competition and Guyer finished seventh place at the Plano East Contest.

For more information on the contest, visit the UIL Marching Band website.