Argyle nonprofit to host event for its Orphan Care Center in Africa

In honor of its 10-year anniversary, Argyle-based nonprofit For the Love of Orphans is hosting a Boots & Blessings Event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Marty B’s Restaurant.

The event is a celebration of the work that has been done so far, but it is also a continuation of the organization’s goal.

“We just want to celebrate with all of our supporters, but at the same time, we’ll be raising funds for college scholarships and to build three new classrooms next year,” said Megan Elmore, the executive director of For the Love of Orphans.

In the organization’s 10th year, For the Love of Orphans has about 80 children at its orphan care center in Zambia, Africa. 12 others have already gone off to college.

At the center, the Mansa Fountain of Blessings, local kids can get six hot meals per week, help to cover costs for school tuition and uniforms, help with school work, learning practical life skills and preparing for a future in the workforce.

Of course, at the heart of it all, is the word of the Lord.

“That’s how we started… It’s a faith-based organization, so we do evangelism, we do Bible study three days a week, we have a praise choir team that’s amazing,” said Elmore. “Our goal was for these children, because sometimes they’re more like a houseworker at home, was for them to come to the center and feel safe, feel Jesus’s love, know that God loves them and know that someone loves them and takes care of them.”

Elmore said she started the center after living in Zambia for six years. She first went to Zambia for a one-year internship assisting with micro-loans. After that short experience, she knew that’s where she was meant to be.

“I went over there to help with micro loans, and it was just a one-year internship. At the end of that internship, I’s like, I don’t want to go back to America,” said Elmore. “I love it here. The culture’s amazing, the people are just absolutely the sweetest and they’re so happy.”

Someone asked her what she would do if she could choose anything.

“Help vulnerable children and orphans,” she said.

Within six months, she had a certificate to start the process and within nine months, the center opened up in 2015.

The center started with one group of kids, grades 1-7, that visited the center three times per week for Bible study and hot meals. They also got financial assistance for school.

Now, 10 years later, 80 kids visit the center six times per week. They get financial assistance for school and a variety of support and preparation for their futures.

The center has an agriculture program, so the kids can learn how to grow vegetables and raise chickens and goats. Eventually, Elmore said the center hopes to be self sufficient in producing its own food.

Kids at the center also get visits from former members and skilled workers that share their experiences and teach the kids skills and lessons.

The center has also become an important part of the community. Local neighbors benefit from the center because the kids will help draw water from their wells, help water their gardens and do chores.

Elmore remembered a time when the center’s goats got out and chewed through the garden of one of the neighbors.

“They weren’t thrilled about that, so our kids had to go help grow a new garden,” she said. “But there are always fun stories. Their chickens all come through the wires and eat our grass and everything. So, we try to mingle well and live within the community.”

Elmore said the center also buys almost everything it needs from the locals as a way to support the community instead of big companies.

Zambia is also going through a technology boom right now.

The center recently put in solar panels, the government moved to computers two years ago and the kids are all using social media.

She said the center will start a computer class in December so the kids will be prepared to use computers.

“A lot of these kids take computer classes at school and have never touched a computer,” said Elmore. “There’s not a computer at the school, so, this way, our kids will be able to actually learn how laptops work and how to type.”

For now, she’s been teaching the kids about social media etiquette since the platforms are foreign concepts to the guardians.

“It has been like trying to tame a monster,” said Elmore. “They couldn’t comprehend how I, in America, could see what they were posting on Facebook over there, so we had to have conversations about not posting anything you wouldn’t want your church elders and grandparents to see because anybody and everyone can see it.”

Elmore is in charge of almost everything except the hands-on teaching of the kids, which she still does every six months when she travels back to Zambia to visit the center.

She updates the website, social media, newsletters and, most importantly, visits local restaurants, Bible studies and organizations for donations.

The event at Marty B’s will be the first of its kind for the nonprofit and Elmore is excited to celebrate with the community.

There will be dinner, a raffle and Argyle-native Andrew Plank performing live music.

Almost all of the donations and proceeds will go straight to the orphan center in Zambia with just 5% going toward For the Love of Orphans’ administration costs.

Elmore shared the success story of a boy that grew up going to the center and will be the first to graduate from college in December.

After growing up with 11 siblings in a grass house with no electricity and no running water, he will soon become the leader of a village clinic.

“Some of these stories are just amazing,” said Elmore. “And it shows that it truly does take a village.”

To register for the event, donate or learn more about the organization, visit the For the Love of Orphans website.