Former coach from Denton sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for child exploitation

A former Grapevine Faith Christian School assistant girls basketball coach from Denton has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for his role in producing child pornography and exploiting minors, federal prosecutors announced.

Michael Bo Peacock, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell to 480 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. He pleaded guilty in November 2024 to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Peacock and a Louisiana man, Daniel Perryman Collins, 35, used the dark web and social media to coerce and blackmail more than 100 children into producing sexually explicit images and videos between January and November 2023. Collins was sentenced in February to more than 27 years in prison.

Investigators said the men shared the illegal material through an encrypted foreign file-hosting service. Peacock committed the offenses in the Dallas area while Collins operated from Pineville, Louisiana. Peacock also worked as a club and travel girls’ basketball coach in North Texas.

“This sentence should send a strong message… that this crime will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit led the investigation, with assistance from the New Orleans and Dallas field offices.