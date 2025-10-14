Goranson Bain Ausley expands service to Denton County with addition of local family law attorney Chad Elsey

Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest family law firm in Texas, announced that Chad Elsey, a seasoned family lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the firm. Based in the Plano office, Elsey will serve clients in Denton County, with a special focus on Flower Mound and surrounding communities where he has deep personal roots.

Elsey grew up in Flower Mound and is part of a family well known for its community involvement. His father, Charles Elsey, contributed significantly to the local community, and Chad carried forward that legacy in his career. Before joining Goranson Bain Ausley, he practiced alongside his father as Managing Partner of Elsey & Elsey, where he led a team of 10 attorneys and staff focused on complex family law litigation.

As a lawyer, Elsey brings a rare combination of courtroom skill and financial insight. He has served as lead trial counsel in more than 2,000 hours of litigation, successfully handling jury and bench trials involving custody disputes, common-law marriage, and complex property division. He is also experienced in advising professional athletes, including NBA and NFL players, on prenuptial agreements, paternity cases, and asset protection strategies.

With a degree in finance and a focus on entrepreneurship, Elsey brings a business-minded approach to family law, helping business owners, executives, and professionals safeguard their assets and families during divorce. He has been included in Texas Super Lawyers since 2011, first on the Rising Stars list and, beginning in 2021, on the Super Lawyers list.

“Chad’s roots in Flower Mound and Denton County, combined with his trial-tested experience and financial background, make him an invaluable resource for families in our community,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley.

Elsey is also a former collegiate basketball player at Baylor University and Southern Methodist University, and today, his life outside the office revolves around sports and family. His daughter is one of the top-ranked volleyball players in the nation, his son is a rising football standout, and his nephew plays professional basketball in the NBA.

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for integrity, legal acumen, and a constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict. With 52 family law attorneys — including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization — GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.

For more information, visit www.gbfamilylaw.com.

