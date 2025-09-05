Argyle Development District approves funding for new commercial space

The Argyle Municipal Development District voted on Tuesday to provide grant funding to a new commercial development and a business relocation, both along Hwy 377.

Argyle MDD will reimburse Colo Development Partners $300,000 to offset some infrastructure expenses on the proposed Argyle Market Place retail and restaurant complex at 403-409 Hwy 377.

Argyle Market Place will consist of three new commercial buildings totaling approximately 23,000 square feet. The development is designed to support a diverse mix of local businesses, restaurants and service providers, according to Colo Development Partners.

The project would require the demolition of existing structures on the site, which is south of Little Joe’s Farmstead. The train depot building that was formally used by 407 Nutrition is proposed to be moved to a new location for historic preservation.

Town documents indicate the reimbursement will help fund expanded parking, driveways that will connect the development to side streets, pedestrian improvements and electrical services that will be shared with a new park the town is developing.

Electrical services will also help support the Argyle Farmers Market, so it won’t have to rely on generators for power.

MDD funding will also be used to help improve the development’s landscaping and beautification, such as repainting “public-facing infrastructure.”

As a result of the Argyle Market Place redevelopment, Argyle Party & Gifts will have to move from its current location on the site.

The Argyle MDD approved $42,975 to help Argyle Party & Gifts cover some of its moving costs since the building it is currently in will be demolished to make way for the development. The business will relocate up the road to 702 Hwy 377.

According to Town documents, Argyle Party & Gifts plans to use the funds for construction modifications at its new location like electrical upgrades, plumbing modifications, air conditioning improvements and the renovation of a commercial kitchen area.

Argyle Party & Gifts’ owner Emily Holt said in her application for the funding that MDD financial assistance will help get construction going in September and finish in early November. This would set the shop up to reopen in early December.

Holt also helps organize the Argyle Farmers Market, which has been hosted near the shop’s former space. She said the new location doesn’t have the space to accommodate the Farmers Market, so it is looking for a new space to host the community and its vendors next year.