High School Football Scoreboard

Lewisville 38, Byron Nelson 21

A strong second half lifted the Fighting Farmers to a 17-point victory on Thursday night in a game where the temperature was 98 degrees at kick off and cramping was a factor.

Following an opening drive that lasted more than eight minutes, it was Lewisville that drew first blood when Tre Williams hit Landon Bogany on a 14-yard touchdown pass, but a missed PAT made the score 6-0 Lewisville.

Under a minute into the second quarter, Lewisville kicker Declan Hamm drilled a 46-yard field goal to make it 9-0.

Nelson was forced to punt on the following drive, and Parker Almanza recovered a Lewisville fumble on the return.

Almanza then connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 56-yard touchdown pass to make the score 9-7 Lewisville.

With under two minutes to play, Almanza hooked up again with Hawkins on a 21-yard diving touchdown reception.

On the ensuing drive, Hawkins picked off a Lewisville pass to give the ball back to the Bobcats with 34 seconds remaining, and Nelson led 14-9 at the half.

Lewisville scored on its first drive of the third quarter when Williams hit Bogany on a 5-yard pass to make it 15-14.

Tenel Hill scored on a 2-point run to make it a 3-point lead for Lewisville.

Later in the third, Rodney Witherspoon intercepted a Lewisville pass to give Nelson the ball trailing by 3 points.

On the ensuing drive, Jason Cooper forced a fumble that Lewisville recovered, and the Farmers scored when Williams hit Landon Brazzell on a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-14 Lewisville with under 4 minutes to play in the third quarter.

Williams would later hit Traejan Meuller on a 53-yard pass to make it 31-14 with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

Nelson cut the deficit to 10 points when Almanza hit Reid Williams on an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-21 Farmers.

Lewisville then pulled off a trick play, as Williams completed a pass to Meuller who immediately pitched the ball back to Brazell in a hook and lateral.

Brazell scored on a 45-yard touchdown completion to make give the Farmers a 17-point lead with 8:32 to play in the game.

Lewisville defensive back Malik Sorrells intercepted a pass on the following drive, and though Nelson got the ball back again, Deuce Mathis intercepted a Nelson pass to effectively end the game.

Lewisville (2-0, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. at Rockwall on Sept. 11 and Nelson (1-1, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 when they host Southlake Carroll in its district opener.

Northwest 23, McKinney North 9

It was a battle of field goals on Thursday night, but Northwest broke through late and won 23-9 on the road.

McKinney North jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, but the Texans answered with 1:15 left in the quarter when Brody Rauch kicked a 35-yard field goal to knot the game at 3 each.

Early in the second quarter, North regained the lead with another field goal, but Roach booted a 29-yard field goal with 0:07 remaining in the quarter to tie the game 6-6 at the break.

The Bulldogs scored again on a field goal with 6:36 to play in the third quarter and led 9-6 heading into the fourth.

Under two minutes into the fourth quarter, Mark Hartman connected with Nic Curley on a 54-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 13-9 lead.

Caris Sela then broke a 41-yard touchdown run to extend Northwest’s lead to 11 points.

Rauch tacked on a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth to make it 23-9 Texans.

Northwest (1-1,0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Keller to open district play.

Please check back tonight for more local football results.

The Cross Timbers Gazette September 2025
