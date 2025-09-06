Lori Williams Senior Services: Here for you — locally and beyond

I’ve been asked many times recently, “Can you help people in other states?” The answer is YES! While my heart and home are right here in Denton County, the resources I’ve built over the years are available across the United States. Through our website, you’ll find guides, articles, and my podcast “Aging in Style with Lori Williams,” which now has over 250 episodes. We cover everything from dementia and fall prevention to caregiving, stroke recovery, and navigating senior living. These are resources you can share with your friends and family anywhere in the country — because good information is universal.

Here at home, my team and I are proud to be your trusted, local community resource. I’ve lived in Flower Mound for nearly 30 years, and serving seniors and their families is my passion. Whether you’re exploring ways to help a loved one stay safe at home or you’re ready to look at senior housing options, we are here to guide you with care and compassion.

We also created Emelita’s Closet, which provides donated medical equipment to families in need — a true neighbor-to-neighbor effort that I love being part of.

Another way I serve is by speaking with local groups — women’s groups, men’s groups, church groups, and community organizations. I’m always glad to share topics like “Stroke Smart: Preventing Strokes,” “Senior Living 101,” or “How to Pay for Senior Care.” These conversations bring awareness, education, and support to families who may be struggling silently.

At the end of the day, our mission is simple: to help every senior live their best life. Be sure to visit and share our website, loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is an Aging Advocate and CSA with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

