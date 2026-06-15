Domino’s Pizza plans for new location in southern Denton County

Southern Denton County will soon have another place to pick up a pizza ahead of the big game or a last-minute family dinner.

Domino’s plans to open a new store in far north Fort Worth at the intersection of Hwy 114 and Roaring River Road/Wolff Crossing, just west of Northwest ISD Stadium and next to the McDonald’s.

According to a filing with the state, the national pizza chain plans to start $1 million worth of construction in August to build a new, 2,030-square-foot store.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of February 2027.

Domino’s offers a variety of menu options, including build-your-own and specialty pizzas, garlic knots, loaded tots, chicken wings, pasta, sandwiches, salads and some desserts.

The national pizza chain was established in 1960 and now has more than 14,000 locations across 85 countries.

According to the chain’s website, Domino’s delivers more than 1.5 million pizzas per day.

The new pizza restaurant along Hwy 114 will be one of the company’s furthest west locations in southern Denton County. Other Domino’s locations in the area include Justin, Roanoke, Argyle, Bartonville, Grapevine and south Denton.

It’s another addition to the quickly-growing Hwy 114 corridor through the southernmost part of Denton County.

A Discount Tire is also expected to go in just down the road, as well as an HTeaO and a Wendy’s, despite the company closing many other locations.