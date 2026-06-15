New restaurant in Little Elm hopes to offer fresher, affordable fast food

A new fast food restaurant in Little Elm plans to offer fast-food service, but a fresh and affordable menu.

Angie’s opened its second Texas location in Little Elm on June 5, filling the building that was once occupied by Bojangles at 2823 Eldorado Parkway.

The Little Elm restaurant will be the Phoenix-based chain’s 24th location and plans to offer its signature item – a $4.99 fresh-cut salad.

“Angie’s mission is to make better food, affordable for everyone,” said the company in a press release. “[We’re] redefining fast food by offering premium ingredients and luxury proteins at prices comparable, or lower than, traditional drive-thru meals.”

In addition to salads, the restaurant will also serve protein bowls starting at $6.99, as well as burgers, house-made falafel, quesadillas, fried chicken and seafood.

According to Angie’s, all chicken on their menu is antibiotic-free.

“We built the business from the ground up to be able to [offer antibiotic-free chicken for a low price],” said co-founder Tony Christofellis. “Our entire model is centered around efficiency.”

Christofellis co-founded Angie’s with Roushan Christofellis after Tony’s mother passed away in 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The restaurant was named Angie’s to honor Tony’s mother, Angela, who immigrated from Greece to Boston. There, she spent her life working in seafood restaurants and eventually opened her own, Angela’s Seafood.

“We thought, ‘what better way to honor her than by making grilled-to-order prime proteins, organic ingredients and healthier foods affordable to hardworking people, not just to those who can traditionally afford them,'” said Tony Christofellis. “We honor my mother everyday through this company and try to carry forward the way she lived her life – with love, courage, compassion, servant leadership, energy, fight and fun.”

The fresh-food restaurant comes in soon after the sudden closing of many Salad and Go locations, which offered drive-thru salad options across the nation and in southern Denton County.

Angie’s first North Texas location was just east in Plano.

For more information on the expanding chain, visit the Angie’s website.