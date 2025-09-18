Salad and Go in Flower Mound to close amid nationwide closures

Flower Mound’s Salad and Go location will be closing its doors on Friday as part of the company’s nationwide closures, which its CEO Mike Tatterfield announced on Wednesday.

“This is a very difficult decision because it impacts team members who have shown extraordinary passion and commitment in serving our guests,” said Tatterfield in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for their contributions and the connections they built in their communities.”

The Flower Mound location, which opened in March 2024, is one of 41 locations the company will be closing, management confirmed Thursday morning.

“We’re really bummed about it, but there isn’t really anything we can do at the store level,” said the Flower Mound location’s management.

According to the store, the final day of operation will be Friday and the leftover salad ingredients and products will be given away for free on Saturday.

Salad and Go is a drive-thru salad concept that launched in Arizona in 2013. It offered salads and wraps typically under $10.

According to the statement from Tatterfield, the closures are a way to “strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation and building community.”

“We know the change will ultimately give us the foundation we need to grow stronger and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to all,” he said.