Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Salad and Go in Flower Mound to close amid nationwide closures

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
194
The Salad and Go in Flower Mound will close on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Flower Mound)

Flower Mound’s Salad and Go location will be closing its doors on Friday as part of the company’s nationwide closures, which its CEO Mike Tatterfield announced on Wednesday.

“This is a very difficult decision because it impacts team members who have shown extraordinary passion and commitment in serving our guests,” said Tatterfield in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for their contributions and the connections they built in their communities.”

The Flower Mound location, which opened in March 2024, is one of 41 locations the company will be closing, management confirmed Thursday morning.

“We’re really bummed about it, but there isn’t really anything we can do at the store level,” said the Flower Mound location’s management.

According to the store, the final day of operation will be Friday and the leftover salad ingredients and products will be given away for free on Saturday.

Salad and Go is a drive-thru salad concept that launched in Arizona in 2013. It offered salads and wraps typically under $10.

According to the statement from Tatterfield, the closures are a way to “strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation and building community.”

“We know the change will ultimately give us the foundation we need to grow stronger and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to all,” he said.

Previous article
Biz Buzz
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week