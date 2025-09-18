Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital: A purr-fectly calming space for cats, dogs and their families

Drs. Dena Lock and Susan Brashear realize they are a tad biased when they talk glowingly about their new facility at Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital. That said, it’s difficult to blame them. After all, it’s in a great area surrounded by new neighborhoods and schools; it’s also family-owned and highlighted by every bell and whistle imaginable to ensure you and your pets feel safe, loved and eager to see more of your friendly hometown veterinarian team.

“There’s even a dog park across the street,” Dr. Lock said of nearby Pooch Park.

Her husband, Bevin, completed the build-out of the facility and included as many high-end yet homey features as possible.

“We were looking for somewhere close by, and this felt like home the minute I saw it… it feels like the perfect place to be,” he said.

Dr. Brashear agreed, adding that “It’s a homey and calming environment, that’s for sure.”

Though Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital is only four months old, Dr. Lock and Dr. Brashear each have more than 20 years of decorated experience in veterinary medicine and have now combined their efforts to bring a deep well of knowledge, compassion and dedication to both small animal and exotic animal care in Argyle.

Their full-service clinic offers everything a healthy pet needs, from wellness and preventative care to vaccinations, dental care, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, an in-house digital radiology and diagnostic laboratory, ultrasound services and end-of-life and hospice care.

Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital proudly serves Northlake, Argyle, Flower Mound and Lantana.

“We want our patients to feel comfortable and not stressed,” Dr. Brashear said. “Dr. Lock included a dedicated cat-only room and also has larger exam rooms for dogs—this way, there is space to move around, and it doesn’t feel clinical and scary. You don’t see that everywhere. When the patients feel good, that translates over to their owners.”

Dr. Lock added that the most important thing to them is that people know Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital as meticulous and committed to building long-term relationships with people and animals alike.

“That mindset allows us to care for your pets better,” she said. “We practice high-quality medicine, and we pride ourselves on giving people options. We don’t want to compromise on our beliefs. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

To learn more about Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital, please visit canyonfallsveterinaryhospital.com.

