Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our September 2025 issue.

Supreme Boil Cajun Seafood is now open in the former Z Grill & Tap space at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #413, Flower Mound.

Warby Parker (eyewear), Bluemercury (beauty and cosmetics), Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (pet food and grooming services) and Spirit Halloween (Halloween decorations and costumes) are now open in The Shops at Highland Village.

Donut Space is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd. #500, Northlake.

Flower Mound RV & Boat Storage is now open at 7300 Hawk Rd., Flower Mound.

Creamy Seoul, serving Korean-style donuts, is now open at 1221 Flower Mound Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Sacred Smiles, offering dental care, is now open at 7251 Canyon Falls Dr. # 401, Northlake.

Alloy Personal Training is now open at 3001 Cross Timbers Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

StarCare Physical Therapy is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd. #300, Northlake.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, providing mortgage loans, is now open at 777 International Pkwy., Flower Mound, in the Lakeside International Office Center.

Gyro Mediterranean Grill is now open at 1242 FM 407, Northlake.

Triumph Sporting Arms, a gun store, has relocated to 2250 Morriss Rd. #208, Flower Mound.

Argyle Fine Wine & Spirits, Dan’s Bagels and Argyle Cigar and Smoke are expected to open this month in Argyle Station at 8595 Hwy 377, Argyle.

The Tutoring Center has closed its doors at 3600 FM 407 #140, Bartonville, in Lantana Town Center.

407 Nutrition, offering teas, coffees and meal replacement shakes, has closed its doors at 407 Hwy 377 S., Argyle.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.