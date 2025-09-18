Denton County fire and EMS plan begins with Ponder station acquisition

As a first step of Denton County taking a more proactive role in providing fire and emergency medical services to unincorporated Denton County, Commissioners Court recently approved the purchase of the Ponder Volunteer Fire Station.

This is the next logical phase in the implementation of the Fire and EMS Master Plan, which was adopted by the Denton County Commissioners Court in June 2024.

“Public Safety is one of the primary duties of Commissioners Court,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson. “And with the rapid growth in Denton County, Commissioners Court saw the need to create a countywide fire protection plan, and the Ponder Fire Station is a foundational element of the Fire and EMS Master Plan.”

Proceeds from the county’s purchase are being used to fund 24/7 staffing at the Ponder Fire Station for the next three years – the first time such services have been available to residents. Currently, the station operates with an all-volunteer staff. Fire and EMS personnel will respond to the same area now being served by the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department. The county is also providing the fire department with an ambulance to serve the assigned Emergency Response Zone.

“These initiatives allow Town of Ponder residents and areas surrounding the town to have 24/7 staffing and equipment beginning this fall,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin W. Falconer. “This is the first time the community and surrounding residents will experience that level of services being available.”

The three-tier Fire and EMS Plan was developed to effectively manage fire and EMS services within Denton County’s unincorporated areas, which makes up about half of the county.

Commissioners Court is working closely with the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office and the fire departments of surrounding towns to outline better coordination and integration of services between agencies to ensure adequate response as the population grows by more than 90 people per day.

“This initiative will keep services strategically placed as Denton County expands, particularly in Precinct 1, in the next few years as additional housing developments begin to be built,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell, who has served on the Court since 2000, has watched the county balloon from 438,791 residents to more than 1,068,355 as of January 1.

“Our county is among the fastest growing in the state and the country,” she said, adding that it was important to lay the foundation for future needs – from transportation to public safety – to prepare for those who will one day call Denton County home.

The county currently contracts with 19 departments for response in unincorporated areas. With the new Fire and EMS Plan, the county will be able to help plan future fire stations in areas of high growth while also coordinating with neighboring cities. The plan is the only one of its kind in Texas.

“This is a one-of-a-kind, innovative way of doing business to ensure all residents have the services they need,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The county is growing, and with annexation laws changing, it is our responsibility and duty to serve the citizens of Denton County.”