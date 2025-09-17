Hudspeth: Activities for seniors across Denton 

As your Mayor, I am proud to say that Denton is a City that values and celebrates its senior community. The Golden Age is a time for new experiences, learning and connection, and our community is committed to providing a wide range of opportunities to help you live life to the fullest. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to Denton, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Denton’s Parks and Recreation Department has fantastic resources for active adults. The Denton Senior Center is a hub of activity, offering everything from art classes like ceramics and painting to group fitness classes like Zumba Gold and Tai Chi. The center also hosts a variety of special events, seminars and trips, ensuring there’s always something new to look forward to. For those looking to stay physically fit, a Rec Pass gives you access to cardio equipment and weight rooms at any one of our recreation centers.

A sport that has gained popularity in our community is pickleball. It’s a perfect way to stay active and connect with other seniors. You can find dedicated pickleball courts at the Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center, as well as indoor courts at Denia, North Lakes and the Senior Center. I encourage you to explore the many programs available through our Parks and Rec Department at cityofdenton.com/185/Parks-Recreation.

The pursuit of knowledge doesn’t have any age limit, and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of North Texas is proof of that. Designed for adults over the age of 50, OLLI offers fascinating courses, lectures and social activities without the pressure of grades or tests. You can explore new subjects, from history and literature to science and art, all taught by passionate instructors. It’s a wonderful way to keep your mind sharp. With both in-person and online options, you can tailor your learning experience to fit your schedule and interests.

Explore any one of these options and discover all that Denton has to offer. The City is growing and your participation is what makes it truly special. Come alone, bring a friend or even your grandkids and experience all sorts of fun activities. Let’s continue to build a community where every senior feels valued and at home.