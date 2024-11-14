Edmondson: County unveils plan to integrate fire and EMS services within unincorporated area

One of the primary duties of the Commissioners Court is public safety. That duty manifests itself in roads and bridges, sheriff’s deputies, environmental concerns and other ways. As the county reviews its thoroughfare plan, its development guidelines and other county departments, it has become apparent that a countywide fire protection plan was missing, particularly after we learned of a tragic situation where a resident lost his life when help was delayed. Emergency response from a contracted service provider, rather than the nearest provider, arrived too late to help. The individual’s spouse approached Commissioners Court, asking why service was delayed when they lived very near a fire station.

We directed staff to investigate the situation, and the Denton County Fire and EMS Plan was born. We believe that this plan will create a system where response is based on proximity and not just on contractual agreements.

The Denton County Commissioners Court, through Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian and Senior Management Analyst Sheldon Gilbert, have unveiled a major initiative to effectively manage and integrate fire and EMS services within the Denton County unincorporated area. Cities, towns and other incorporated entities will continue to be responsible for their own residents’ fire and EMS needs, although a “mutual aid” agreement exists throughout the entire state which can be requested as needed.

The Denton County Emergency Response Area is the foundational element of this new Fire and EMS Master Plan which is also looking at establishing regional response areas to address projected growth.

There are several reasons the Fire and EMS Master Plan was developed. Currently, 21 departments contract with Denton County for unincorporated responses. Due to a lack of coordination and integration of services between agencies, the closest or most appropriate responses have not always been sent. For instance, with entities not using the County Dispatch, there is a 90-plus second delay for departments to respond. And, in some areas, fire stations are in very close proximity to each other sometimes with conflicting or overlapping boundaries, needlessly increasing costs to taxpayers and residents.

Concerns about the nature of the current system will be magnified as growth continues to explode in Denton County. Additionally, changes to annexation laws have removed cities’ ability to annex developments who refuse to be annexed into a city.

As a result, large sections of the county could remain unincorporated and therefore the responsibility of the county. Currently, an estimated 50 percent of Denton county is unincorporated – an area that has been designated by the Commissioners Court as the Denton County Emergency Response area.

As our county’s growth continues, a three-tier plan is being rolled out over the coming years, which involves working with each of the departments and special utility districts. The plan changes the planning process and placement of fire stations to better serve residents in unincorporated areas of the county.

The first tier, beginning October 2025, establishes emergency response zones and enhances the county’s reimbursement rate for unincorporated responses. In short, it ensures that the closest unit will respond to emergencies and would involve an increase in service-related funding for unincorporated areas not within special taxing districts as well as potentially less service-related funding for unincorporated developments that do have a taxing entity.

In western portions of the county, newer special utility districts have contracted with entities to provide services at a higher rate, which does not depend on a county subsidy.

In Tier 2, the county would contract with special utility districts for fire and EMS services and sub-contract with the closest jurisdiction to provide the services. As growth continues, Tier 2 would allow the county to establish and equip fire stations in the unincorporated areas with no nearby fire and EMT services.

In Tier 3, the county would operate those stations until such a time when a city annexes the region. At that time, the assets would be transferred to the city.

Thus, the Commissioners Court would oversee a countywide model and maintain ultimate approval for contracted special assessment district rates for fire and EMS services. Direct service will be provided where it ensures the highest degree of coordination, sustainability and integrated services.

The overall goal of the Fire and EMS Master Plan is to better serve Denton County residents in unincorporated areas by providing the highest level of service possible and ensuring the closest response in the case of emergencies.

Denton County is the first to unveil such a plan though other counties are dealing with similar issues, including our neighbors, Wise and Collin Counties.

I am thankful for the experience and guidance of both Sheldon Gilbert and Brad Sebastian for their dedicated work in developing this plan that will provide better services to our residents.

