News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens. As the crisp autumn air settles in and the trees around us show off their beautiful fall colors, we welcome the month of November with gratitude and anticipation. This is a time of year for reflection as we come together with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, giving thanks for the blessings in our lives and the strong sense of community we share here in Double Oak.

Double Oak Drainage Study

The Town of Double Oak initiated a drainage study in response to recurring flooding and drainage challenges impacting key areas. The study aimed to identify critical flood-prone locations, assess the current stormwater infrastructure, and develop long-term solutions to protect public safety and property.

Flooding hotspots include 13 areas, including Kings Road, Twin Lakes Drive, and Brown Cliff Court, which experience significant flooding during severe storms, particularly 100-year flood events.

Current storm drains and culverts are undersized, worsening flooding risks in critical areas.

The Vickery Park Development drainage has increased runoff, further heightening flood risks to our Double Oak ponds.

Drainage improvements near Timber Creek must be managed to prevent negative downstream effects on neighboring areas like Flower Mound.

Proposed Solutions: Two proposed detention ponds, ranging from 15 to 24 acres, aim to reduce peak floodwaters. They are estimated to cost $11.3 million and $15.1 million, respectively.

Add storm drain diversions. This involves diverting stormwater from areas like Whistling Duck Lane and Double Oaks Drive into reinforced storm drains, which will cost between $3.5 million and $12.6 million.

Future flood mitigation via ordinances. Strengthened ordinances will encourage citizens to maintain drainage ditches and avoid constructing obstructions in flood-prone areas.

FEMA grants and a potential stormwater utility are being considered for funding.

Strategic Recommendations: Leverage multiple funding sources. Combine grant funding with low-interest loans to maximize resources and minimize local financial burdens.

Focus on high-priority projects. Funding applications should prioritize projects around Kings Road and Timber Creek, where flooding most impacts safety and property.

Ensure compliance with federal guidelines. Developing and maintaining a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan will be critical to accessing many of these funding opportunities.

Engage the community. Encouraging public awareness and participation in maintaining drainage systems and bar ditches could reduce the need for more significant infrastructure investments.

Public Meetings and Citizen Responsibilities: The study’s findings and proposed solutions were presented to citizens during four public meetings held in October and November. These discussions emphasized the critical role of citizens in maintaining their drainage ditches, ensuring water can flow off their properties.

Citizens are also responsible for ensuring that culverts beneath driveways are functional and debris-free. The homeowner is responsible for necessary repairs or replacements. This level of maintenance will be essential for complementing the town’s long-term infrastructure improvements.

Homeowners should evaluate and clean ditches with immediate drainage issues. Property owners should remove sediment and re-grade ditches. Homeowners with grading issues can hire private contractors to conduct the necessary work to correct grading issues.

Citizens should consult with the Town of Double Oak staff to clarify Town Ordinances and requirements for maintaining property drainage.

To facilitate effective maintenance, Double Oak should communicate clearly with citizens about their responsibilities and the available support options. Coordination and oversight by an engineer will ensure that grading and maintenance are performed to the required standards, ultimately improving the drainage system’s functionality and reducing the risk of flooding. If the Town Engineer’s services are needed, each property owner will be responsible for the associated costs.

This drainage study has provided insight into Double Oak’s water drainage flow and outlines immediate actions and long-term strategies to reduce flooding risks. While the proposed projects may seem daunting, ongoing citizen involvement and proper maintenance are vital to ensuring effective stormwater management across the town.

May the season fill your homes with warmth, joy, and the spirit of togetherness.

From our town to yours, we wish you a wonderful month filled with gratitude and peace. Happy Thanksgiving, Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].