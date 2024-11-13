Lewisville ISD bands make strong showing at UIL State Marching Championships

The UIL State Marching Band Championships, held November 11-12 at the Alamodome, marked the pinnacle of the competitive marching season for Texas schools. The event brought together top bands from across the state, including those in the highly competitive 6A division.

Hebron High School took home the championship. Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools also earned spots in the final round.

Flower Mound High School, with their show “Textures and Tones,” captured third place in the state, while Marcus High School, performing “In a New Light,” delivered a powerful show to secure sixth place.

A total of 40 bands competed in the preliminary events, and the three LISD schools advanced to the finals, where the top 15 bands performed.

