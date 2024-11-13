Mitchell: A Time to Give Thanks

Each year as November comes around, I am reminded of how fortunate we all are to live in North Texas.

The days, weeks, and months pass by quickly until another year is almost at an end.

So many individuals, organizations, communities, and school districts work together to address the many challenges of a fast-growing region.

From dealing with homelessness and hunger to planning for transportation, housing needs, and attracting more jobs, growth brings a unique blend of tests to what is the fastest growing area in the U.S.

North Texas is the fourth largest region in the U.S., soon to overtake Chicago and become the third largest. With 7.7 million people across 13 counties with more than 150 cities covering 9,000 square miles, North Texas is expected to more than double in population by 2050 to 16.7 million.

If North Texas were a state, we would be 13th in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between Massachusetts and Virginia. If we were a country, we would be 23rd in GDP between Sweden and Poland.

Our job growth rate of 3.18 percent outpaces the nation’s 2.01 percent growth rate. We also have the seventh largest export market in the U.S.

Texas is now home to more than 30.5 million people with its projected population expected to surpass 45 million by 2040. And an estimated 612,000 people moved to our state from somewhere else in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

These are just a few of the astounding numbers that show how fortunate we are to live in North Texas and how important it is that we continue to collaborate on everything from workforce development to education and beyond to ensure future generations experience the prosperity we now enjoy.

With the influx of residents, housing has bubbled up as a significant concern as our larger communities look to provide affordable options for first time homebuyers while also increasing the number of apartment complexes throughout the county.

Our Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas and other agencies are working together to ensure educational opportunities for all ages to address the changes in the demand for skills. With growth, we are also seeing companies move into our area, offering good paying jobs. Workforce Solutions also looks at childcare needs as deserts for available options have developed since 2020.

We also continue to collaborate on transportation, nonprofit resources to help those in need, and other areas as necessary to ensure continued quality of life for our Denton County residents.

From our communities to our school districts and our churches to our non-profit organizations as well as our chambers of commerce, many partner together to provide the best of opportunities.

Often, newcomers mention how they have never seen a county so well connected and willing to work collectively to better the lives of all who call our county home. And each time I hear those words, my heart fills with pride for the giving hearts of so many individuals who care not only for their own, but for others around them.

This is why I feel such gratitude for the dedication of our community leaders, volunteers and many others who strive daily to make a difference.

Without the heart and soul of our residents reaching out to each other, this county would not be the special place we have all come to know and love.

For this, I am deeply grateful to call myself a Denton County resident and thankful to know and work with all of you.

Together, we indeed make a difference and, together, we continue to stand united and strong.

